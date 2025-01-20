Robert & John Limited to Launch groundbreaking MVNO called Liv.ing. XIUS to provide robust Business Support System (BSS) that will enable Liv.ing retail the essentials of life

NORTH CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert & John, the promoter of groundbreaking, impactful and innovative solutions such as Roducate and Ductour, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Liv.ing, with system support from XIUS, the world's leading service provider.

The strategic alliance comes off the back of a competitive bid process in which XIUS emerged successful, and marks a bold step in redefining the telecommunications ecosystem, transcending traditional telephony to include an expansive suite of services that will enrich the lives of everyday Nigerians.

Liv.ing is set to deliver a world-class network experience that integrates advanced connectivity with essential lifestyle solutions. More than a telecommunications service, Liv.ing's MVNO will retail the essentials of life, catering to the evolving needs of modern consumers.

"As an organization, we are committed to asking and answering the fundamental question; "How are you living?" Our quest to answer this continues to lead us on paths that aim to transform the way people live, by helping to bridge the gaps in everyday living," said Femisola Awosika, Chief Executive Officer. "So join us for the launch of Liv.ing, our innovative mobile technology that goes beyond network connectivity to offer enhanced access to the essentials of life."

The introduction of Liv.ing's MVNO aims to foster convenience, reliability, and access to digital resources that drive both personal and economic growth, while also strengthening familial ties rooted in community.

From smartphones and smart home devices to unique service packages that combine data, voice, and digital lifestyle services, as well as an expansive range of enterprise solutions, Liv.ing is setting the stage for a new era of seamless, integrated telecom solutions.

This bold move is poised to revolutionize the telecommunications landscape in Nigeria, providing a robust platform that supports both connectivity and essential services.

"Liv.ing is a valued customer for XIUS and is delighted to be part of this deployment enabling Liv.ing to expand its service portfolio and subscriber capacity. XIUS is a global telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist, offering its 3G/4G/5G Core, IMS Core and our boutique suite of Digital BSS offerings to telecom operators. XIUS is glad that Liv.ing has shown faith in XIUS for its MVNO launch in Nigeria," XIUS Founder & CEO, G.V. Kumar said.

XIUS, with its technology solutions, is supporting leading Mobile Carriers and MVNO's like Liv.ing to migrate to future-ready platforms and solutions to enhance their revenues and offer better customer experience to its subscribers.

Launch is set for Q1 2025, and Liv.ing promises that this new offering will be more than just a service – it will be a vital partner in the daily lives of Nigerians.

XIUS is a telecom core network infrastructure platform specialist serving mobile, broadband and fixed wireless communication service providers. 24 years of telco-grade network, over 200 deployments in 5 continents, having filed over 120 patent applications, with 35 being awarded till date. XIUS offers core network infrastructure for 3G / 4G / 5G mobile networks, IMS based VoIP telephony services.

Contact us - [email protected]

For more information, please visit - https://www.xius.com/