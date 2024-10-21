Holidaily Brewing Company Partners with Earl's on the Ave and 1991 Washington Husky National Championship Team Members to Celebrate Expansion into the Pacific Northwest

GOLDEN, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holidaily Brewing Company, the nation's leading female-owned and operated gluten-free brewery, is excited to announce its expansion in the Pacific Northwest with placement in nearly 200 Safeway locations throughout Washington state. To celebrate this milestone, Holidaily Brewing is partnering with members of the 1991 Washington Husky National Championship football team, including brothers Jay Barry and Damon Barry, to host a special event marking this significant achievement.

Holidaily Brewing

The celebration will feature appearances by Jay and Damon Barry, both members of the 1991 University of Washington National Championship team, along with several of their former teammates. This partnership reflects Holidaily's strong ties to both excellence in craft brewing and the broader community, as the company continues to grow and bring high-quality, gluten-free beer to new markets.

"It's an honor to join Holidaily Brewing in celebrating their expansion into the Pacific Northwest," said Jay Barry. "We're proud to support a female-owned business that's making waves in the industry, and I'm looking forward to being part of this event with my brother Damon and our former teammates."

"We're incredibly excited to expand our distribution into the Pacific Northwest and to team up with such distinguished athletes for this celebration," said Karen Hertz, Founder and CEO of Holidaily Brewing Company. "Our mission has always been to provide safe, delicious, gluten-free beer to everyone who wants to enjoy it, and this expansion is a huge step in that direction. We're thrilled to be available in Washington state, thanks to our growing partnership with Columbia Distributing and retailers like Safeway."

Holidaily's expansion into the Pacific Northwest will see its award-winning gluten-free beers, including customer favorites like Favorite Blonde Ale and 2024 Gold Medal Winner Fat Randy's IPA, stocked in nearly 200 Safeway stores across Washington. This marks a significant milestone in Holidaily's growth as the brewery continues to expand its footprint in major markets across the U.S.

Safeway's embrace of Holidaily products reflects the growing demand for high-quality gluten-free options that appeal to both gluten-intolerant individuals and mainstream craft beer enthusiasts alike.

Celebrating with the 1991 National Championship Team

The event is being held on Friday, November 1 from 7-9 pm at Seattle's signature sports bar Earl's On the Ave (located at 4333 Univesity Ave NE). "Earls on the Ave opened its doors in 1989 to create a place for students, husky fans and others in the Seattle area to enjoy cheap drinks and tasty food 365 days of the year while watching sports." (https://www.earlsontheave.com/) This event brings together two legendary teams: Holidaily Brewing, breaking barriers in the craft beer world, and the 1991 University of Washington team, known for their exceptional athletic achievements. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet these champions, enjoy live entertainment, and sample Holidaily's popular gluten-free beers.

About Holidaily Brewing Company

Founded in 2016 by two-time cancer survivor, Karen Hertz, Holidaily Brewing Company is the largest dedicated gluten-free brewery in the United States. Based in Golden, Colorado, Holidaily is committed to producing high-quality, gluten-free beer in a 100% gluten-free facility, ensuring that customers with gluten sensitivities can enjoy safe and delicious craft beer. With national recognition and distribution across multiple states, Holidaily continues to lead the charge in the gluten-free beer market.

For more information on Holidaily Brewing Company, visit www.holidailybrewing.com.

Contact Information:

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

[email protected]

609-432-2237

SOURCE Holidaily Brewing