Holiday Gift Guide: sweetFrog Gift Card Deals

The gift card celebration continues from December 16 – December 20, customers will receive a $5 Leap Back Card for every $25 spent in gift card purchases online or in-store. Leap Back Cards are good on any frozen yogurt purchase made at sweetFrog before 1/31/20.

WHERE: Participating sweetFrog locations, Find you nearest sweetFrog at https://www.sweetfrog.com/locator/

