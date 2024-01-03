sweetFrog Embraces the New Year with a timeless PB&J Swirl

sweetFrog

03 Jan, 2024, 13:06 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ring in the New Year with a delectable twist! sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is introducing an iconic swirl to sweeten up your 2024!

The PB&J swirl combines the creaminess of Peanut Butter frozen yogurt and the fruity goodness of Grape frozen yogurt. This nostalgic sensation can be paired with peanuts, grape jelly, and a peanut butter drizzle; a delightful blend that transports you down memory lane.

Continue Reading
Available now! sweetFrog's New PB&J Frozen Yogurt.

"PB&J is the perfect mix of nostalgia and flavor, delivering an enchanting experience in every bite," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Guests of all ages are bound to enjoy this comforting swirl!"

PB&J will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until March 12, 2024.

Featured Swirl:

  • PB&J – a combination of Peanut Butter and Grape frozen yogurts

About sweetFrog®
sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

