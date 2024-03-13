Spring Sweets: sweetFrog Introduces New Very Strawberry Shortcake

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest flavor: Very Strawberry Shortcake. Just in time for the spring season!

Crafted with the finest ingredients and bursting with flavor: Very Strawberry Shortcake is made with very strawberry yogurt, nonfat vanilla yogurt, and the classic Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies. This spring flavor is set to tantalize taste buds and delight dessert enthusiasts nationwide.

Very Strawberry Shortcake Available Now!

"We are excited to introduce Very Strawberry Shortcake as our newest addition to the sweetFrog family," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Perfect for enjoying on its own or as part of a customized creation with our wide array of toppings. Very Strawberry Shortcake promises to be a must-have treat this spring."

Very Strawberry Shortcake will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until June 11, 2024.

Featured Flavor:

Very Strawberry Shortcake - very strawberry yogurt, nonfat vanilla yogurt, and Lorna Doone Shortbread Cookies

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

SOURCE sweetFrog