Holiday Gifting with Meaning & Taste: Canaan Palestine Launches Three Artisanal Gift Sets that Give Back

MADISON, Wis., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and delicious flavors are the name of the game this holiday gifting season as Canaan Palestine , the leading exporter of organic Palestinian olive oil and artisanal foods, launches 3 new holiday gift sets. Introducing The Dipping Experience, The Mezze Board and The Signature Olive Oils sets that each bring the authentic taste and tradition of Palestine to your table. Priced from $57 to $103, these gift sets are exclusively available on https://canaanpalestine.com/collections/shop-gifts starting on November 2, 2025. With every gift set purchased, a tree is planted on your behalf through Canaan Palestine's Trees for Life program which has planted over 500,000 trees across the West Bank, helping restore the land, support local farmers, and sustain Palestine's agricultural legacy for future generations. Each set comes in a cotton bag printed with the proverb: "They planted so we ate, we plant so they will eat."

This is food with a story, and gifts that connect people directly to the farmers and land of Palestine. With these gifts, consumers are supporting more than 2,400 farmers across Palestine who have cared for their olive trees for generations, and they are strengthening women's cooperatives providing income, independence, and dignity.

Canaan Palestine Holiday Gift Sets :

The Dipping Experience ($57): Palestinians welcome guests with bread, oil, and za'atar, it's the taste of home. This set brings that moment to your table, straight from the lives of farmers and cooperatives in Palestine.

Rumi Olive Oil : Pressed from old Rumi trees in Palestine, cared for by families for generations. Harvested early while still green, giving the bold, peppery flavor Palestinians love for dipping.

: Pressed from old Rumi trees in Palestine, cared for by families for generations. Harvested early while still green, giving the bold, peppery flavor Palestinians love for dipping. Za'atar : A traditional blend of wild thyme, toasted sesame, and sumac, hand-mixed by a women's cooperative in Palestine. Aromatic and tangy, it captures the taste of every Palestinian breakfast table.

The Mezze Board ($71): The Mezze Board brings together the essential flavors of Palestinian cuisine in one thoughtful collection. Each jar is made in small batches by local cooperatives using ingredients grown on family farms across the hills of Palestine.

Chili Olive Oil : Pressed from early-harvest olives and infused with organic chilies grown among Canaan Palestine's olive trees. Bright, peppery, and full of warmth.

: Pressed from early-harvest olives and infused with organic chilies grown among Canaan Palestine's olive trees. Bright, peppery, and full of warmth. Shatta : Canaan signature hot sauce. Made from hand-picked organic red chilies ground with olive oil, garlic, and salt. A bold, fiery staple found on every Palestinian table.

: Canaan signature hot sauce. Made from hand-picked organic red chilies ground with olive oil, garlic, and salt. A bold, fiery staple found on every Palestinian table. Wild Caper Olive Tapenade : Crafted from hand-gathered wild capers and olives from the hills of Palestine.

: Crafted from hand-gathered wild capers and olives from the hills of Palestine. Wild Caper Tomato Tapenade : Sun-dried tomatoes blended with wild capers from the summer hills.

: Sun-dried tomatoes blended with wild capers from the summer hills. Sweet Olive : An artistic blend of tree ripened black olives and raw honey gives a unique and memorable experience.

The Signature Olive Oils ($103): This collection brings together the three signature extra virgin olive oils that define the landscape and taste of Palestine. Pressed from ancient olive trees cultivated for generations, certified regenerative organic and fair trade.

Rumi Olive Oil : Rumi Olive Oil is Canaan Palestine's signature olive oil, bold and complex with a fresh, fruity aroma that gives way to tangy, peppery depth. Perfect for dipping with fresh bread.

: Rumi Olive Oil is Canaan Palestine's signature olive oil, bold and complex with a fresh, fruity aroma that gives way to tangy, peppery depth. Perfect for dipping with fresh bread. Nabali Olive Oil : Nabali Olive Oil is a fine fruity olive oil that is smooth and delicate. Ideal for salad dressings or drizzling over hummus and roasted vegetables. A staple of every Palestinian kitchen.

: Nabali Olive Oil is a fine fruity olive oil that is smooth and delicate. Ideal for salad dressings or drizzling over hummus and roasted vegetables. A staple of every Palestinian kitchen. Jenin Olive Oil : Jenin Olive Oil is our most popular cold pressed olive oil. A blend of early and late harvest olives, combining bright, green notes with ripe, fruity richness. Versatile and full of character, perfect for everyday cooking.

For media inquiries on Canaan Palestine's Fair Trade Organic Olive Oils and Holiday Gift Sets

Canaan Palestine is the leading exporter of organic olive oil from Palestine, offering a curated selection of regenerative, Organic Certified, Fair Trade Certified, and USDA Organic foods, including olive oils, heirloom grains, spices, and preserves rooted in Palestinian tradition. Partnering with over 2,000 artisan family farms across 52 villages, Canaan connects small-scale producers to global markets through a model that blends traditional farming with modern supply chains. Its mission is to sustain the livelihoods of Palestine's indigenous farming communities and the ecosystems they steward, while sharing nourishing, ethically made food with the world. Every product reflects Canaan Palestine's core values of sustainability, fairness, simplicity, community, craftsmanship, and cultural pride, offering a taste of enduring Palestinian heritage and flavor. Visit www.canaanpalestine.com for more information.

