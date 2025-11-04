Holiday Gut Punch: Survey Shows Women More Likely to Serve as 'Holiday CEO' and Their Digestive Health Suffers

New findings from Oshi Health show young women and mothers most at risk of holiday-related gut distress, while money worries are a top GI trigger for all

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey conducted by YouGov on behalf of Oshi Health suggests a direct link between holiday stressors and an increased likelihood of gastrointestinal (GI) issues. While financial concerns and overeating are expected to be the most common causes of digestive health symptoms for everyone this holiday season, the findings reveal that women are more likely to experience gut issues, likely because they often bear the bulk of holiday planning and responsibilities.

This convergence of household duties, financial pressures, and social expectations creates a hidden holiday health crisis, one that falls hardest on what the survey identified as the "Holiday CEO." The survey reveals that those who "do it all" by shouldering many of the cooking, shopping, and hosting responsibilities are most commonly women (20%, vs. 8% of men).

Overwhelmingly, 76% of all respondents reported experiencing gastrointestinal stress and discomfort during the holiday season. Across all respondents, financial stress stands out as the singular leading holiday GI trigger, with 42% citing it as a driver of gut distress. Respondents also named lifestyle disruption (52%), which includes travel, routine disruption and fatigue; dietary changes (36%), including overconsumption of food and alcohol; and interpersonal dynamics (34%) as primary drivers of their gut health during the holidays.

"We've long known that gut health doesn't exist in a bubble — the gut and brain are in constant conversation. When stress rises, digestion feels it," said Treta Purohit, M.D., Executive Medical Director and Gastroenterologist at Oshi Health. "During the holidays, that connection becomes even more visible. For many women, especially the 'Holiday CEOs' who do it all — planning, cooking, hosting, remembering every detail — that invisible labor isn't just exhausting, it can trigger real digestive symptoms. Your gut literally feels the weight of the season."

Key survey findings include:

Women Are More Likely to Be "Holiday CEOs" — and Their Guts Feel It

Women are significantly more likely than men to take on the role of "Holiday CEO," responsible for seasonal planning, cooking, shopping, and hosting duties. One in five women overall (20%) identify as Holiday CEOs, compared with just 8% of men. Among all parents, one in four moms (26%) say they do it all — more than four times the rate of dads (6%).

This added responsibility comes with health consequences. Nearly one in three Holiday CEOs (33%) say they're more likely to experience gut symptoms during the holidays, compared with just one in five non-CEOs (21%). The toll is especially heavy on mothers: 34% of mothers who are holiday CEOs and have children under 18 report their gut health worsens, compared to 27% of non-parent women, 21% of total dads, and 18% of men without children.

Young Women Report Higher Rates of Gut Distress and Turn to Social Media for Support

Over a quarter (28%) of women ages 18–34 report that their gut symptoms worsen during the holidays, with nearly half (48%) citing financial stress as the biggest trigger. Interpersonal dynamics also play a significant role, with 43% citing family dynamics (such as conflicts or pressure to host) or political discussions as sources of distress.

And while symptoms rise, young women are more likely than any other group to turn to social media for answers, with about one in five (22%) citing it as a go-to source of GI health information — highlighting generational gaps in how support is sought and received.

Parenting Amplifies Holiday GI Burden

Parenting compounds both the holiday workload and its health toll. In total, 86% of parents with kids under 18 report feeling stress and GI discomfort over the holiday season.

For parents, the holidays also bring a unique kind of chaos and disruption, and those with younger children feel it most. Sixty-two percent (62%) of parents with kids under 18 cite lifestyle disruptions, from travel and changes in routine to lack of personal time, as a major source of stress, well above non-parents (52%).

Money Worry Outpaces Politics as a GI Trigger for Everyone

When it comes to holiday gut distress, the culprit isn't politics at the dinner table — it's money. Just 12% of respondents cite political tension as a trigger, compared with 42% who say financial stress makes their symptoms worse. And for those who feel the financial strain, the effect is profound: they are twice as likely to report holiday GI issues (32%, vs. 16% of those not stressing about finances).

The burden falls hardest on caregivers and lower-income households. Nearly half of parents (44%) point to money as a driver of gut distress — a figure that jumps to 52% for those with children under 18. Among mothers, half cite money as a trigger, rising to nearly 6 in 10 (59%) for moms of younger children. Financial stress also tracks with income: 54% of households earning under $40,000 cite it as a GI trigger, though money pressures are reported across all income groups.

From Seasonal Stress to Systemic Gaps: Why Women's GI Health Needs More Attention

Women's GI distress doesn't end when the holiday decorations come down, the holiday season simply offers a snapshot of a much larger issue. The same stress, caregiving demands, and hormonal influences that heighten gut symptoms during the holidays often persist year-round. Too often women's health conversations stop at fertility and menopause, with digestive health being one of the most overlooked drivers of daily wellbeing and workforce productivity. Hormonal changes, stress, and life-stage transitions all interact with the gut, leaving women more prone to conditions like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and flare-ups that derail work and family life.

"Women's bodies have their own rhythm when it comes to gut health," continued Dr. Purohit. "Hormones, immune responses, even how the gut moves — they all make us more sensitive to stress. And because so many women are constantly on, juggling caregiving, careers, family schedules, and the emotional needs of everyone around them, that stress rarely gets a break. The good news is the gut is remarkably adaptable. With the right mix of nourishing food, restorative rest, stress management, and integrated, whole-person care, your digestive system — and your overall well-being — can truly reset. The gut has an incredible ability to heal when we finally give ourselves the same care we give everyone else."

Oshi Health is transforming digestive care with an evidence-based, whole-person approach that goes beyond prescriptions or procedures. Its multidisciplinary team of GI specialists, dietitians, and behavioral health providers addresses the full spectrum of gut health drivers — stress, diet, lifestyle, mental health, and hormones. Women may face added challenges from caregiving roles and hormonal shifts, but a complex mix of biological, psychological, and social factors shapes everyone's gut. By connecting these dots, Oshi helps patients move past stigma, avoid costly care, and regain quality of life.

All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2504 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 26th - 30th September 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US adults (aged 18+).

