New Oshi Health Research at ACG 2025 Demonstrates Improved Outcomes and Cost Savings At Scale Through Virtual, Multidisciplinary GI Care

Seven distinct studies realized improved symptom control, patient engagement, and satisfaction, in parallel with reductions in healthcare utilization and costs; IBD study earned Presidential Poster recognition

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oshi Health today announced the presentation of five research studies and two patient case studies at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting . The results shared via one plenary session and six posters demonstrated that Oshi's fully virtual, multidisciplinary gastrointestinal (GI) clinic consistently improves patient outcomes and reduces costs across diverse populations. The study demonstrating the impact of Oshi's virtual clinic on patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) was honored as a Presidential Poster recipient, a distinction awarded to only the top 5% of abstracts submitted.

Oshi Health's care model uniquely integrates gastroenterologists, advanced practice providers, dietitians, GI-specialized behavioral health clinicians, and care coordinators into a unified collaborative team that addresses the full range of factors influencing digestive health. By combining evidence-based medicine with nutrition, behavioral support, and continuous patient engagement, Oshi Health has developed a scalable approach that reduces wait times, enhances satisfaction, and minimizes high-cost diagnostics and hospital visits.

"These findings further validate what we see every day at Oshi Health — that integrated, multidisciplinary GI care helps patients achieve better symptom control and quality of life, while lowering the likelihood of costly urgent care escalations and avoidable care," said Sameer Berry, MD, MBA, Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer at Oshi Health. "Because of our patient volume, excellence in managing complex cases, and clinicians practicing at the top of their license, Oshi is uniquely built to advance research and generate the evidence needed to shape the future of digestive health care."

Each of the five research studies evaluated outcomes among different commercially insured adult patient populations, including individuals with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), Medicare-aged adults, and those with chronic liver disease. Building on earlier showing Oshi Health's multidisciplinary GI care significantly improved outcomes and reduced costs by more than $10,000 per patient within six months, the new studies presented at ACG 2025 similarly demonstrated high patient engagement, improved symptom control, and markedly higher satisfaction across all populations.

Key findings include:

Commercial Population Study

After receiving care, nearly 2,800 patients in a commercially insured population experienced marked gains across every measure — moderate-to-severe symptoms dropped from 78% to 28%, global symptom control climbed from 14% to 90%, and satisfaction nearly tripled to 97%.

Compared to matched controls, these patients saw large reductions in avoidable healthcare utilization, including 68% fewer GI-related emergency visits, 56% fewer surgeries, and 52% fewer hospital admissions.

Overall costs dropped by more than $6,000 per patient annually.

Additional Research Populations

Additional studies presented demonstrated similarly strong results across key subpopulations:

Among IBD patients, the percent with moderate-to-severe symptoms fell from 59% to 20%, global symptom control rose from 44% to 90%, and satisfaction increased from 36% to 98%, with trends toward lower costs and reduced hospital-based care. This study earned a Presidential distinction (top 5% of abstracts) for high quality, novel, unique, and interesting research.

In the Medicare-aged group, the percent with moderate-to-severe symptoms dropped from 72% to 23%, global symptom control improved from 18% to 95%, and satisfaction reached 100%.

For patients with liver disease, the average time to the first specialist appointment decreased to six days (vs a 71-day national average), with symptom severity and satisfaction improving significantly following care.

In addition to the five research studies, Oshi presented two clinical posters highlighting real-world applications of its hybrid care model, including predictors of improvement among patients with disorders of gut-brain interaction, and patient case studies demonstrating how Oshi's integrated virtual-to-procedural approach supports diagnosis and management in complex conditions such as Candy Cane Syndrome and severe cryptosporidiosis.

Together, the findings validate Oshi Health's outcomes-based approach to GI care. For employers, the model delivers measurable ROI through a unique guarantee that puts 100% of fees at risk. For payers, health systems, and gastroenterology partners, it offers a scalable, clinically proven way to improve patient experience, expand access, and reduce avoidable costs. Through its Access+ program , Oshi extends these benefits to local GI practices, partnering with them to bring virtual multidisciplinary care into local settings, strengthening care continuity, expanding capacity, and improving outcomes.

