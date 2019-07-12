Holiday Magic Begins with Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Premiere

"There is something magical about this time of year. We are excited to show Keepsake Ornament fans this year's new line of ornaments in our collection—lots of fun surprises," said Nicole Reid, general manager for Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments. "Every year, our artists create the most amazing ornaments that help people celebrate the special times in their year, and the special people in their lives."

The entire 2019 Hallmark Keepsake Ornament line includes more than 500 ornaments to help people capture memories, celebrate milestones, and turn the Christmas tree into a holiday experience the whole family will enjoy. More than half the new line will be available at Ornament Premiere.

At Ornament Premiere, consumers will find two brand-new Keepsake Ornament series and can take advantage of the best offers of the year, which run through July 21. Shoppers will also find ten limited-quantity ornaments, available exclusively in Hallmark Gold Crown stores. More event details can be found at Hallmark.com/OrnamentPremiere.

New Harry Potter™ Keepsake Ornament Storytellers and Tree Topper

Hogwarts™ comes home. Relive the story of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone with Hallmark's newest Storytellers collection. For 2019, Hallmark is expanding their offering of Keepsake Storytellers Ornaments with three favorite characters from the Wizarding World: Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™, and Ron Weasley™. This innovative technology allows each ornament to give consumers a fun show on its own, but when other Storytellers ornaments from the collection are added, they'll unlock more interactive performances. The new Harry Potter™ collection features three ornaments, sold separately, that together play an epic light and sound performance from the feature film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. To add even more enchantment from Hogwarts™, Hallmark Gold Crown will also be offering a coordinating interactive Christmas tree topper featuring the score from "Hedwig's Theme."

Introducing New Sesame Street® Ornaments

Hallmark proudly welcomes the characters of Sesame Street® to the 2019 Keepsake Ornament collection. For the first time Keepsake Ornaments will feature favorite characters from the beloved children's program for the holidays. To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of Sesame Street®, Hallmark will offer two ornaments at the July Ornament Premiere event, Big Bird and Cookie Monster, followed by an additional Elmo ornament at the October Ornament Debut event, October 5th.

First in Series Ornaments

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments is excited to introduce two additional series at Ornament Premiere perfect for starting new traditions in 2019.

"Holiday Parade," crafted by artist Tammy Haddix, will feature a different festively-decorated parade vehicle each year to add to the series. The series will begin with a retro red pickup truck featuring a bottle brush tree from Tammy's Tree Farm ready to deliver a payload of Christmas spirit.

"Cozy Lil' Critters," crafted by Nina Aubé, will feature charming miniature birds all bundled up for warm winter fun. This year's ornament shows a miniature bird in a matching scarf and stocking cap perched on a snow-capped branch.

