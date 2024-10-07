Holiday Season Starts Early At Jekyll Island Club and Jekyll Ocean Club

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you leave your Christmas lights up year 'round, or start shopping over Labor Day, crave a gobbler sandwich in July, or have a closet full of costumes ready to go at a moment's notice, then the Jekyll Island Club resort is your place for seasonal celebrations.

The historic Jekyll Island Club makes the holiday season extra festive with special events and decor galore.

Halloween Happenings - - The moss draped live oaks and early morning fog set an eerie vibe island wide, and guests of the Island Club and Ocean Club can take advantage of a deal so great it's almost scary. Book three nights and pay for two on most dates through 2024. Combine that with a spooky craft cocktail like a Vampire's Kiss Margarita or a Blood Moon Mary and a haunted trolley tour for the ultimate in Halloween fun. (Recipes and photos in link below)

Shrimp 'n Grits

The annual two-day celebration of the beloved Southern staple is slated for October 25 & 26 in the historic district of Jekyll Island. Guests can choose to be in the heart of the action at the Jekyll Island Club, or choose to chill at the Ocean Club, a short bike ride from the festivities. Festival goers can collect a recipe card for club's award-winning shrimp 'n grits at the festival booth, but if you have a hankering now, here's a link to the best of the fest. Can't get enough? The club will host a Shrimp 'n Grits brunch Sunday the 27th. Admission to the festival is free. Make reservations here

So Many Ways to Say Thanks

Jekyll Island's abundant natural riches make it the perfect place for families to gather in thanksgiving, and the clubs' holiday celebrations take the stress out of the planning, and give the family cook a break from the kitchen.

Chef's Tasting Wine Dinners – Monday November 18 – Thursday November 21 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. The feasting starts early when 80 Ocean Kitchen and Bar offers an expertly paired tasting menu with wines from our Noble House wine cellar. $125 pp. adults only

Grand Dining Room Thanksgiving Dinner, hosted by one of the founding members of the Jekyll Island Club features an extravagant buffet meal, outdoor games and unexpected treats for the kids. Reservations are going fast, but still available from noon – 6 p.m. $89/adults $49 children 4-12.

Thanksgiving Prix-fixe If multiple trips to a sumptuous buffet is more work than you want to take on, then 80 Ocean Kitchen and Bar is the place for you. All you need to do is point to your four-course choices including traditional turkey dinner, braised pork shank, glazed salmon or quinoa stuffed acorn squash. Reservations from 11 a.m. - 7p.m. $70 pp.

Rock the Dock

Shake off that food coma with a stroll around the grounds and then rock the dock at our first annual oyster roast, November 29 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Slurp up some sensational local seafood while listening to live music on the lawn at The Wharf.

Make it a long weekend Start a new family tradition of relaxing your way into the holiday hubbub by taking advantage of our book three pay for two special.

Holly Jolly Jekyll

It's the most wonderful time of the year when Jekyll Island is transformed into a holiday wonderland with more than 1.5 million lights adorning the majestic trees and historic buildings. Observing beloved traditions and starting new ones enrich the holiday season when they're shared with friends and family, and the Jekyll clubs have you covered with special events from sublime afternoon teas to playful and charming children's favorites.

Visitors should be sure to leave extra time to tour the Island Club's festival of 12 individually decorated trees reflecting the historic origins as a millionaire's retreat.

Holiday High Tea – December 3,5,10,12,17,19 & 26 from 2 – 4 p.m. Scones, pastries, canapes and finger sandwiches all served in the sumptuously bedecked Grand Dining Room at the Island Club. Each guest will also receive a custom holiday favor. Adults $65, children 4-12 $45.

Seaside Polar Express December 4 - 6- 8 p.m. Join us for a Family Fun Night at Jekyll Ocean Club! Wear your coziest pajamas and enjoy a special screening of The Polar Express, complete with a hot cocoa station, complimentary s'mores, and more. Each child will receive a festive bell on a ribbon and a golden ticket. $25 pp.

Holiday Concert December 7* - 7:30 p.m. The Savannah College of Art and Design's premier vocal ensemble, the Bee Sharps will fill the season with joy and festive cheer in the Island Club's Morgan Center. Tickets $10.

Breakfast with the Grinch December 14* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Morgan Center Ballroom is transformed into the Grinch's lair for a memorable breakfast with The Grinch featuring a "Green Eggs & Ham" themed buffet. Tickets: Adults $55, children (4-12) $25.

High Tea by the Sea December 15 - 2 p.m. Indulge in a specially curated menu featuring finger sandwiches, quiche, scones, and macarons, paired with elegant tea and champagne service. Enjoy high tea from the cozy screened-in patio or lounge and take home a keepsake ornament to commemorate the day. $65 pp.

Lunch with Santa December 21 - 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Grand Dining Room at Jekyll Island Club Resort is fully decked out to welcome the jolly one at this annual crowd pleaser. Don't miss this chance to have a professional family photo taken. $55 adults $25 children (4-12)

Christmas Eve - Grand Dining Room Dinner 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. – Five-course plated dinner. $95 adults, $45 children (4-12)

Great Gatsby New Year's Eve Party - 8:30 p.m. Dress up Gatsby style and ring in the New Year at the Morgan Center dancing to live music and toasting 2024. $77 per person adults only.

Twas the Night Before Christmas – Can't stay three nights? Here's our holiday gift to you. Take 30 percent off our best available rate and receive breakfast for two and a goodie-filled stocking. Available November 29 – January 2. See below for *island-wide events.

December 7 – Winter Carnival and Big Truck Roundup on Great Dunes Beach

December 14 – Holiday Light Parade with Santa and friends 7 p.m.

December 22 & 29 – Drive in movie presentation of Frosty the Snowman

SOURCE Jekyll Island Club Resort