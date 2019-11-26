Holiday Shoppers Alert: Princess Cruises Cyber Event Includes $1 Deposits & Free Wi-Fi

FREE Wi-Fi – applies to all guests in stateroom (up to four devices) and features the cruise industry's best internet at sea on MedallionNet enabled ships. MedallionNet offers connectivity for streaming sports, movies, music and videos, communicating on video phone calls from anywhere on the ship, and sharing vacation experiences in real time with friends and family back home.

Guests can combine The Cyber Event with two great offers including:

Sail Soon – Guests looking to "sail soon" can save up to 40 percent off all destinations for bookings made on cruises departing from February 2020 through May 2020 , including all stateroom categories.

– Guests looking to "sail later" on cruises departing from Summer 2020 through Spring 2021 receive: FREE Onboard Spending Money – up to $800 per stateroom based on stateroom category booked and length of cruise.

FREE Room Location Upgrade – guests enjoy a preferred stateroom location for the lowest fare in the category.

Wine & Dine – receive two complimentary bottles of wine per stateroom and specialty dining in one of the cruise line's award-winning restaurants for all guests in the stateroom.

In addition, Sail Later bookings receive an airfare credit of up to $200 on select sailings, including Alaska cruise and cruisetours ($100), summer Caribbean cruises ($100) and Europe and Japan cruises ($200).

Sail Soon guests booking after Nov. 26 require a 10 percent deposit and Sail Later guests are extended deposits of $100 per guest.

The Cyber Event cruise sale starts at 12 am PST on November 26, 2019 and runs through 11:59 p.m. PST on December 10, 2019, and is available to residents of the 50 United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bermuda and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older. More details and offer exclusions can be found at www.princess.com.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

One of the best-known names in cruising, Princess Cruises is the fastest growing international premium cruise line and tour company operating a fleet of 18 modern cruise ships, carrying two million guests each year to 380 destinations around the globe, including the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica and World Cruises. A team of professional destination experts have curated 170 itineraries, ranging in length from three to 111 days and Princess Cruises is continuously recognized as "Best Cruise Line for Itineraries."

In 2017 Princess Cruises, with parent company Carnival Corporation, introduced MedallionClass Vacations enabled by the OceanMedallion, the vacation industry's most advanced wearable device, provided free to each guest sailing on a MedallionClass ship. The award-winning innovation offers the fastest way to a hassle-free, personalized vacation giving guests more time to do the things they love most. MedallionClass Vacations will be activated on five ships by the end of 2019. An activation plan will continue across the global fleet in 2020 and beyond.

Princess Cruises continues its multi-year, "Come Back New Promise" – a $450 million-dollar product innovation and cruise ship renovation campaign that will continue to enhance the line's onboard guest experience. These enhancements result in more moments of awe, lifetime memories and meaningful stories for guests to share from their cruise vacation. The product innovations include partnerships with award-winning Chef Curtis Stone; engaging entertainment inspired shows with Broadway-legend Stephen Schwartz; immersive activities for the whole family from Discovery and Animal Planet that include exclusive shore excursions to onboard activities; the ultimate sleep at sea with the award-winning Princess Luxury Bed and more.

Two new Royal-class ships are currently under construction - Enchanted Princess, scheduled for delivery in June 2020, followed by Discovery Princess in November 2021. Princess previously announced that two new (LNG) ships which will be the largest ships in the Princess fleet, accommodating approximately 4,300 guests are planned for delivery in 2023 and 2025. Princess now has four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).

