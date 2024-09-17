Holiday Shoppers, Rejoice: The Toy Insider Experts Reveal the Hottest Toys of 2024 that Deliver Big Value!

Toys on Highly Anticipated Hot 20, STEM 10 and 12 Under $20 List Average Under $50,

Most Affordable Holiday Gift Guide Ever Has More than 175 Products Under $25

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Toy Insider, the toy industry's most influential organization and the No. 1 toy resource for parents and gift-givers, unveiled its expert picks today for the best toys, games and gifts of 2024 in its 19th annual Holiday Gift Guide . This year's hottest toys appear on one of three featured lists: the Hot 20, the most popular playthings of the year; the STEM 10, top toys that encourage STEM learning; and the 12 Under $20, the best toys that won't break the bank. This year's complete holiday gift guide has more than 375 toys from 139 toymakers.

Shopping for holiday gifts comes with its own challenges this year, as consumers tighten budgets amid record-high household debt and rising prices of everyday items like groceries. In addition to nationwide efforts to lower the cost of living, toymakers are committed to keeping toy aisles affordable with budget-friendly products across all interests and age groups. Reflecting this commitment, more than 75% of the toys in this year's Toy Insider Holiday Gift Guide are under $50, with more than 175 products under $25.

"In a time when every dollar counts, companies are going the extra mile to offer toys that fit any budget while keeping the fun factor front and center, so you can find impressive gifts without compromising on everyday expenses," said Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer, The Toy Insider. "Our Holiday Gift Guide is the best resource to take the guesswork out of gift-giving, with hand-picked products offering unmatched value—from the play value that lights up a child's world with endless fun to the dollar value that puts your wallet at ease!"

This year's Holiday Gift Guide is powered by Energizer, the official and exclusive battery partner of The Toy Insider. All toys chosen for the guide that require batteries will feature an ENERGIZER BUNNY™icon that reminds shoppers to purchase the necessary batteries in advance, so toys are ready for play from day one. The guide also highlights what's trending in toyland, from interactive BFFs and toys for kidults to fresh takes on favorite characters from franchises like Batman, Despicable Me, Bluey and Disney.

The Toy Insider's Hot 20

0-2 years

Ms. Rachel Speak & Sing Doll (Spin Master)

PlayTab (Fat Brain Toy Co.)

3-4 years

Cry Babies Morning Routine (IMC Toys)

furReal Peanut the Playful Monkey Interactive Toy (Just Play)

Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot (Mattel)

PLAi: Poe the AI Story Bear (Skyrocket)

Play-Doh Pizza Delivery Scooter (Hasbro)

Spidey & His Amazing Friends Mega Jump HQ Trackset (Jazwares)

Tile Town Bluey Heeler Home (Moose Toys)

Tiny Target – Checklane (JAKKS Pacific)

5-7 years

Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile (Spin Master)

Littlest Pet Shop Playset (Basic Fun!)

Magic Mixies Pixie Supremes Magic Mirror (Moose Toys)

Miraculous Ladybug Paris Heroez Playset (Playmates Toys)

Rainbow High Winter Wonderland (MGA Entertainment)

Real FX Disney Stitch (WOW! Stuff)

8+ years

Godzilla RC (Jada Toys)

Kanoodle Ultimate Champion (Educational Insights)

LEGO Minions and Gru's Family Mansion (The LEGO Group)

Pokémon TCG: Stellar Crown Elite Trainer Box (The Pokémon Company)

The Toy Insider's STEM 10

Bill Nye Chemistry Lab VR (Abacus Brands)

Connetix 38-Piece Roads Creative Pack (Connetix)

MAGNA-TILES Space 32-piece Set (MAGNA-TILES)

Pinball Machine Maker: Gumball Rally (Thames & Kosmos)

Plip Kit (Fat Brain Toy Co.)

Shine Bright Light Box (Battat)

Smithsonian 3D LED Solar System (NSI International)

Snap 2 It (Snap Circuits)

Star Wars Galactic Chemistry Lab (Horizon Group USA)

Wow in the World: Dino Dig & Diorama (Thames & Kosmos)

The Toy Insider's 12 Under $20

Barbie Mini BarbieLand (Mattel)

Disney Crystal Surprise (Cra-Z-Art)

GrossMos! (MGA Entertainment)

Kinetic Sand Squish Motion (Spin Master)

Metal Machines Speed Heroes (ZURU)

Mutations Mix 'N Match Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Playmates Toys)

Pop Up Bluey (TOMY)

Squish-a-longs 14 Pack (Jazwares)

Star Wars Doorables Galaxy Peek Series 2 (Just Play)

Sticker WOW! (Melissa & Doug)

Sticki Rolls the Sticki Book (Sky Castle Toys)

XOX Kweenie (Moose Toys)

At thetoyinsider.com, parents and gift givers can easily search for toys and games by age (0-2, 3-4, 5-7 and 8+) and compare prices across authorized retailers.

The Toy Insider gift guide submission process is open to all toy companies of all sizes. Toys must be new for 2024 and available at retail during the holiday season. When evaluating toys, the team considers play value, originality, skill building, product integrity and fun factor.

The Toy Insider is an independent organization that delivers the latest toy news, product roundups and hands-on reviews. Its team of experts attends major toy industry trade shows and events and connects with manufacturers, retailers and analysts throughout the year. All toys found on thetoyinsider.com are made by trusted, vetted manufacturers.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for information about kids' toys, tech and entertainment. Its expert team publishes two seasonal gift guides yearly and reviews toys daily to find what's hot and trending. Visit www.thetoyinsider.com for reviews, toy news, giveaways and parenting tips. Follow them on Instagram , TikTok , X , Facebook and YouTube .

