Holiday Temping Is Tempting: 76% of Adults 35-65+ Are Considering Winter Shifts

Recent survey shows 74% of Americans are willing to dedicate 1-19 hours per week for holiday temporary work.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- More than two-thirds (68%) of Americans are considering more shifts this winter (67%) for access to instant income, extra money for holiday gifts or vacations, while over a quarter (28%) is looking to pick up flexible shifts to save for the future. Picking up temporary work reflects a positive trend across all age groups with (76%) being 35-65+ according to the recent study1 by Indeed Flex , a product of Indeed.

74% of working age adults are considering 1-19 hours of temporary work. Top reasons that drive people to temporary work during the holidays.

Nearly (41%) report the most desirable flexible work is in the industrial, hospitality, and retail sectors. The findings parallel seasonal work segments when vacancies soar due to an uptick in orders, customer service inquiries, visitors, and foot traffic.

The recent survey data also reflects (74%) are looking to work between 1-19 hours per week while (21%) are looking for 20-39 hours.

Instant income can be a lifeline to attract quality workers, Indeed Flex offers Same Day Pay , a feature that gives access to pay as soon as they finish work. The company also provides instant access to a marketplace with a fully vetted workforce and flexible staffing solutions to cover staff absences, seasonal demands, or ability to ramp up teams without long-term commitments or financial consequences.

While 2024's holiday hiring spree is in full motion, there is still plenty of time for companies to scale teams up while saving time, and recruitment costs, including advertising open positions, to fill last-minute seasonal demands.

Novo Constare, CEO and Co-founder of Indeed Flex, said:

"Temporary workers are the most efficient way for companies to meet the increased retail, industrial, and hospitality staffing demands during the holidays.

"The ability to instantly tap into a pool of verified workers ensures businesses can scale during the busiest time of year.

"Same Day Pay, the option to receive an advance on earnings makes it easier to pay for holiday expenses or a means to save for the future, that's why we provide workers the opportunity to access their earnings immediately.

"Flexible staffing is the core of Indeed Flex and the easiest way to make extra money while allowing people to try different industries."

Source: Indeed Flex surveyed 2,000 US working-age adults between, November 2024

Indeed Flex is transforming temporary work through a simple equation. By offering job seekers control over their work arrangements, it delivers an engaged workforce for its clients. Its technology provides access to pre-verified workers, with smart-matching ensuring optimal job fits. The company combines tech with human elements to guarantee quality, including interviews and skills verification. It incentivizes top performers with rewards and benefits. As an end-to-end provider, Indeed Flex serves businesses of all sizes, offering an integrated marketplace or VMS.

To learn more visit www.indeedflex.com/employer

