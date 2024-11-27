Holiday Traditions: Classic Christmas Airblown® Inflatables at Lowe's

Create a Memorable Display with Timeless Holiday Inflatables

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bring traditional holiday icons to your setup with classic Christmas Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy, available exclusively at Lowe's.

O Holy Night

Capture Christmas spirit with the 6.5-ft Nativity Scene. The Holy Family is set against a night sky complete with the Christmas Star. A brown stable frames the scene, featuring the phrase, "For Unto You is Born This Day in the City of David a Savior, Which is Christ The Lord."

Rockin' Around the Christmas Trees

Add a twist to the traditional tree icon:

6.5-ft Animated Christmas Tree : Celebrate the season with this whimsical, smiling tree that moves side to side! Holding a candy cane and gift, the decorated tree wears a striped scarf and is topped with a yellow star.

: Celebrate the season with this whimsical, smiling tree that moves side to side! Holding a candy cane and gift, the decorated tree wears a striped scarf and is topped with a yellow star. 3.5-ft Kawaii Christmas Tree: Just as festive as its larger counterpart, this adorable tree has a red ornament nose, sweet smile, and yellow star.

Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Prepare for Santa's grand arrival:

13-ft Deercraft Carrier : Make a statement with this impressive scene showcasing Santa taking off in his sleigh, pulled by three reindeer. This deercraft carrier features the number "25" on its control tower.

: Make a statement with this impressive scene showcasing Santa taking off in his sleigh, pulled by three reindeer. This deercraft carrier features the number "25" on its control tower. 7-ft Santa : Dressed in his red suit, this timeless Santa holds a candy cane and is available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone .

: Dressed in his red suit, this timeless Santa holds a candy cane and is available in a and a . 3.5-ft Santa: This pint-sized Santa spreads cheer with a friendly wave, available in a light skin tone and a dark skin tone.

Let it Snow

Three delightful snowmen bring frosty fun:

10-ft Flat Snowman Head : With a candy cane-striped scarf and matching top hat, this flat snowman has rosy cheeks, a carrot nose, and a cut-out mouth.

: With a candy cane-striped scarf and matching top hat, this flat snowman has rosy cheeks, a carrot nose, and a cut-out mouth. 7-ft Snowman : Smiling brightly with a carrot nose and stick arms, this snowman has red buttons and wears a polka-dotted scarf.

: Smiling brightly with a carrot nose and stick arms, this snowman has red buttons and wears a polka-dotted scarf. 3.5-ft Snowman: This baby snowman has rosy cheeks and is bundled up in an icy-blue scarf.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leader in the seasonal décor market, bringing festive fun and holiday cheer to homes everywhere. Dedicated to innovation and creative design, Gemmy has elevated industry standards and established recognizable brands like Airblown® Inflatable and LightShow® Lighting. For more information on products and retailers, visit www.gemmy.com. Connect with us on Instagram and Facebook.

