Holiday Traffic Jumps At Simon Centers

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced exceptionally strong traffic at its properties over the start of the holiday shopping season.

Data pulled from across its portfolio of malls, Premium Outlets and Mills centers showed a healthy traffic increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2017.

"The strong economy and positive consumer sentiment, along with an attractive range of deals, festive activities, dining and entertainment, all combined to deliver excellent traffic for our centers, brands and retailers," commented David Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

"Some luxury brands in our centers saw sales increase 20-30% vs. last year, while certain sportswear and athleisure brands had their best Black Friday ever and exceeded their own high expectations," he added.

In addition to the core family shopper, research indicates that 72% of Gen Z'ers visit malls at least once per month (HRC Retail Advisory Survey) and the majority of millennials prefer to shop "in real life" (Forbes) – especially for key items such as denim, footwear and beauty products, where trying before buying is an important and enjoyable part of the shopping process.

"Our data is verified by traffic counters deployed in our centers across the country and, judging from the positive start over the Thanksgiving weekend, we're excited to see a strong Holiday season taking shape," David Simon commented.

