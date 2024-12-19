Holiday Travel 2024: Top Destinations and Essential Travel Tips

Squaremouth

Dec 19, 2024

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads and skies this holiday season, and where they're going may surprise you.

Squaremouth.com, the nation's leading travel insurance marketplace, analyzed data from thousands of policies purchased for travel this holiday season, revealing where travelers are heading and how they can ensure their travels go smoothly. 

Holiday Destinations: UK Rises, Canada Falls

  • For the 10th year in a row, the US and Mexico are the top destinations for holiday travel this year. 
  • The UK's popularity rose from the 10th ranked destination overall, to the fourth most popular destination during the holiday season, ranking first among European countries.
  • Canada dropped in popularity this holiday season, moving from the 3rd most popular destination in 2023 down to 9th. 

Top 10 Holiday Destinations 

Ranking

2024

2023

1

United States

United States

2

Mexico

Mexico

3

Bahamas

Canada

4

United Kingdom 

Bahamas 

5

Dominican Republic

Aruba

6

Costa Rica

Costa Rica

7

Germany

Dominican Republic 

8

Japan

Italy

9

Canada

France

10

Italy

United Kingdom

4 Travel Insurance Hacks for a Stress-Free Holiday Trip

While some holiday travel issues are hard to avoid, travel insurance can take some of the stress and financial burden off of impacted travelers.  If you are one of the millions of Americans traveling for the holidays, follow these 4 travel insurance hacks for a smooth trip. 

  1. Get Paid for Meals and Hotels if You're Delayed
    Many travel insurance policies cover necessary expenses like meals and accommodations during flight delays. Coverage can kick in as early as three hours into a delay with some policies. Squaremouth recommends choosing a policy with a shorter delay requirement to maximize benefits.
  2. Make Your Wait More Comfortable
    Travel insurance can do more than cover necessities. Some policies reimburse fees for airport internet or even the cost to access airline club lounges, making your delay more bearable.
  3. Catch Up if You're Left Behind
    Missed a connecting flight due to delays? Travel insurance can help you catch up with your trip. This benefit typically ranges from a few hundred to over $2,000. For cruises or remote destinations, Squaremouth recommends policies with higher Missed Connection coverage.
  4. Get A Full Refund if You Can't Travel
    Even the best-laid plans can fall apart. Whether it's an illness or a canceled flight due to severe weather, policies with Trip Cancellation benefits can reimburse your full trip cost for covered reasons.

Visit Squaremouth's Travel Insurance Advice blog for more tips on navigating holiday travel.

About Squaremouth: Squaremouth.com has insured over 3 million travelers. Using Squaremouth's intuitive quoting and comparison engine, award-winning support team, and veriﬁed customer reviews, travelers can save time and money to ﬁnd the best travel insurance policy for their trip.

Available Topic Expert: Jenna Hummer is available for comment and interview. [email protected]

SOURCE Squaremouth

