Holiday Travel Alert: Airports with Highest Percentage of Delays and Cancellations in 2024

WARWICK, R.I., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers gear up for the busy holiday season, navigating the unpredictable flight landscape will be more crucial than ever. New data analyzed by InsureMyTrip researchers reveals which U.S. airports have experienced the highest (and lowest) percentage of delays and cancellations in 2024.

Whether you're visiting family across the country or jetting off for a winter vacation, knowing which airports to avoid could save you time and frustration during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

San Francisco and Buffalo: Travel Hotspots with the Most Disruptions



San Francisco International (SFO) takes the top spot for the highest percentage of delayed flights this year, with 37.18% of flights delayed between January and June 2024 . Buffalo Niagara International (BUF) saw the highest percentage of cancellations, with 2.74% of flights scrapped.





Several airports in popular holiday destinations like Florida and Texas consistently appeared on the list of top airports for delays. Travelers flying through Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Miami (MIA), or Tampa (TPA) in Florida , or Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Austin-Bergstrom (AUS), and San Antonio (SAT) in Texas , should brace for potential delays this holiday season.





Both San Francisco International (SFO) and Miami International (MIA) made the top 10 lists for both delays and cancellations, signaling operational challenges that could cause headaches for holiday travelers through the end of the year.





With weather-related delays on the rise, travelers flying through Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP), and Detroit Metropolitan (DTW) should keep an eye on the forecast when making holiday travel plans. These airports experienced the highest percentages of weather-related delays.





On a brighter note, Salt Lake City (SLC), Atlanta (ATL), Boise (BOI), and San Jose Mineta International (SJC) were among the airports with the lowest percentage of delays and cancellations — offering smoother travel experiences for those looking to avoid holiday headaches.

Find the latest airport delay and cancellation data HERE.

The Importance of Travel Insurance During the Holiday Rush

As airports become busier during the holidays and flight delays and cancellations become more frequent, the protection offered by travel insurance becomes even more essential. A policy may allow travelers to secure reimbursement for non-refundable trip components such as hotel bookings, tours, concert tickets, cruises, and transportation arrangements (like car rentals) that may be impacted by a flight delay or cancellation.

A Comprehensive Travel Insurance Policy, for example, can provide coverage for unexpected disruptions, including weather-related and other delays, trip cancellation, missed connections, lost/delayed baggage, along with emergency medical and 24-hour assistance.

Bottomline:

As the holiday season approaches, this data offers a timely reminder for travelers to book strategically, stay informed about potential delays, and have backup plans in place when navigating through busy airports.

Methodology

Rankings were based on the flight delay and cancellation rates per airport between January and June 2024. Sources include InsureMyTrip and The U.S. Department of Transportation's (DOT) Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS). BTS tracks the on-time performance of domestic flights operated by large air carriers.

