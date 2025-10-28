Holiday Travelers Face Rising Airport Delays and Hidden Costs That Travel Insurance Can Help Offset

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans are getting ready to take off this holiday season, but not every airport runs on time. Ongoing impacts from the government shutdown are causing additional strain on airport operations, leading to even more flight delays and disruptions. New data highlights the worst airports for flight delays in 2025, and InsureMyTrip experts warn that even one delay can quickly add up to hundreds in unexpected costs.

Airports with the Highest Percentage of Delays

According to InsureMyTrip's analysis of U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) data, these airports had the highest percentage of delayed flights in the first half of 2025:

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Memphis International Airport (MEM)

Travelers flying through these "delay-prone" hubs are statistically more likely to experience disruptions – making proactive planning and proper coverage even more important.

The Cost of a Delay

Between crowded terminals, winter weather, and tight layovers, flight delays are on the rise, and the financial impact can add up quickly.

"A six-hour delay can easily cost a traveler more than $250 in food, transportation, and incidentals, and an overnight delay can push that total past $600, especially during the holidays," says InsureMyTrip CEO, Suzanne Morrow. "With travel insurance, many of those costs can be reimbursed, helping travelers protect their holiday budget."

Most travelers don't realize that full trip protection often costs about 4–10% of their total trip, which is usually less than what a family might spend on airport food during a single delay.

How Travel Insurance Can Help During Holiday Disruptions

Travel insurance can help offset many of the unexpected expenses caused by long delays or cancellations, including:

Meals and accommodation when flights are delayed overnight.

when flights are delayed overnight. Ground transportation to and from hotels.

to and from hotels. Missed connection coverage for joining a missed tour or cruise departure due to a flight delay.

for joining a missed tour or cruise departure due to a flight delay. Trip interruption benefits for missed reservations, tours, or cruises.

benefits for missed reservations, tours, or cruises. 24-hour travel assistance to help rebook flights, find accommodations, or arrange alternate transportation when plans change unexpectedly.

