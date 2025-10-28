Holiday Wonder Returns: Busch Gardens' Award-Winning Christmas Town Shines Brighter Than Ever in 2025

One of America's most beloved holiday traditions is back — with millions of twinkling lights, all-new shows, seasonal treats, and joyful memories for the whole family. All included with park admission.

TAMPA BAY, Fla. and WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The spirit of the season shines brighter than ever as Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns to both Williamsburg, VA, and Tampa Bay, FL. On select dates from November 14 through early January, families can step into an immersive winter wonderland filled with dazzling lights, festive entertainment, world-class coasters, and more holiday joy than ever before — all included with park admission.

"Each year, our teams look to create unforgettable holiday moments that bring families together," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "This year, we're proud to deliver even more holiday wonder across both Busch Gardens parks — creating memories that last well beyond the season."

A Season to Shine: Millions of Lights, Countless Memories

From Williamsburg's European-inspired hamlets to Tampa Bay's lush animal habitats, both parks will be transformed into holiday spectaculars, featuring millions of twinkling lights — among the largest holiday light displays in North America.

Guests can sip festive drinks, shop for seasonal gifts, and delight in themed dining experiences while making unforgettable memories beneath a canopy of color and wonder.

All-New and Returning Favorites Across Both Parks

This year brings brand-new shows and the return of guest favorites:

At Busch Gardens Williamsburg:

ALL-NEW: Christmas Town Live! A Holiday Special – This new musical show transports guests to the 1960s during a holiday TV special featuring classic carols, festive medleys, and nostalgic cheer.

– This new musical show transports guests to the 1960s during a holiday TV special featuring classic carols, festive medleys, and nostalgic cheer. ALL-NEW: The Big Bad Wolf: The Wolf's Revenge – The legendary coaster returns with a holiday twist.

– The legendary coaster returns with a holiday twist. Scrooge No More! – A live retelling of A Christmas Carol at the Globe Theatre.

A live retelling of at the Globe Theatre. 'Twas That Night – A breathtaking ice-skating show inspired by The Night Before Christmas .

A breathtaking ice-skating show inspired by . Christmas Town Express – A nostalgic train ride through twinkling lights and seasonal melodies.

At Busch Gardens Tampa Bay:

ALL-NEW: Holiday Skies Spectacular – Watch hundreds of drones dance above the park, perfectly choreographed to timeless holiday classics in an awe-inspiring finale unlike anything else in Florida.

– Watch hundreds of drones dance above the park, perfectly choreographed to timeless holiday classics in an awe-inspiring finale unlike anything else in Florida. ALL-NEW: Serengeti Light Show – A luminous, choreographed display that turns the Serengeti Plain into a living canvas of color and sound, celebrating the beauty of the season.

– A luminous, choreographed display that turns the Serengeti Plain into a living canvas of color and sound, celebrating the beauty of the season. Mrs. Claus' Storytime – Kids of all ages will be enchanted as they join Mrs. Claus in her study while she reads the classic tale, ' Twas the Night Before Christmas , followed by a merry sing-along and a dash of North Pole magic.

– Kids of all ages will be enchanted as they join Mrs. Claus in her study while she reads the classic tale, ' , followed by a merry sing-along and a dash of North Pole magic. Christmas on Ice – Step into a wintery world on ice in the Moroccan Palace theater as dazzling skaters capture the heart of the holidays.

– Step into a wintery world on ice in the Moroccan Palace theater as dazzling skaters capture the heart of the holidays. Santa's North Pole Experience & Rudolph's Winter Wonderland – Magical encounters with beloved holiday characters.

– Magical encounters with beloved holiday characters. The Iconic Skyride – Gaze at over 70 miles of holiday lights shining brightly throughout the park, including the Skyride — now glowing with festive flair.

Sweet Sips & Festive Bites

Guests can taste the season with exclusive holiday-inspired menu items from deep-dish cookies and spiced hot chocolates; to themed cocktails and savory bites that capture the flavors of the season.

A Gift to Remember: Christmas Town Membership & Offers

While Christmas Town is included with park admission, guests can unwrap even more holiday value with flexible membership options and limited-time savings.

Busch Gardens Williamsburg: Guests can save up to 60% on Tickets – starting as low as $29.99 – with our limited time Flash Sale or play all year, with Memberships starting at just $14/month .

Guests can save on Tickets – starting as low as $29.99 – with our limited time Flash Sale or play all year, with Memberships starting at just . Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: Guests can save up to 60% on Tickets – starting as low as $57 – during our limited time Flash Sale or play all year with up to 25% on Fun Cards and Annual Passes for a limited time.

Perks at both parks include free guest tickets, parking*, and in-park discounts.

*Parking benefit available only with select membership tiers.

