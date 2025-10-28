SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration Returns -- Bigger, Brighter, and More Enchanting Than Ever

Beloved holiday tradition dazzles coast to coast with millions of lights, ALL-NEW entertainment, and festive family moments. All included with park admission.

ORLANDO, Fla. and SAN DIEGO and SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration returns in 2025, transforming each park into a dazzling winter wonderland from November through early January. With millions of lights, festive shows, seasonal treats, and all-new experiences, it's one of the most immersive holiday events in the country — all included with park admission.

"SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration has become a cherished part of the holidays for so many families," said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. "This year we're taking it even further — with new shows, immersive décor, and expanded experiences that make each park shine in its own unforgettable way."

From classic holiday traditions like meeting Santa or Rudolph, to global celebrations honoring Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day, SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration offers something for everyone. Guests can also ring in the New Year at SeaWorld with a breathtaking fireworks celebration.

Christmas Celebration Highlights for 2025

SeaWorld Orlando – named a top holiday theme park experience by USA Today's 10Best .

ALL-NEW Reimagined Santa Experience: A joyful new way for families to meet the man in red with fresh photo ops and interactive moments.

A joyful new way for families to meet the man in red with fresh photo ops and interactive moments. ALL-NEW Mrs. Claus' Magic Kitchen: Back with a modern twist, this interactive baking show invites families to enjoy sweet treats and laughter with Mrs. Claus.

Back with a modern twist, this interactive baking show invites families to enjoy sweet treats and laughter with Mrs. Claus. AWARD-WINNING Winter Wonderland on Ice : The award-winning and breathtaking ice-skating spectacle featuring world-class skaters, dazzling costumes, and holiday hits.

Daytime Ice Skating: Guests can lace up their own skates and hit the ice at Bayside Stadium.

The award-winning and breathtaking ice-skating spectacle featuring world-class skaters, dazzling costumes, and holiday hits. Guests can lace up their own skates and hit the ice at Bayside Stadium. ALL-NEW Clyde and Seamore's Countdown to Christmas: Splashes back onto the stage with its signature heart and humor, delighting families once again this season.

Splashes back onto the stage with its signature heart and humor, delighting families once again this season. Fan-Favorite Holiday Shows & Attractions: Enjoy the Sesame Street Christmas Parade featuring Elmo and friends, the moving live nativity O Wondrous Night , and the mesmerizing Sea of Trees , featuring over 100 dancing lights across the lagoon. End each night with a dazzling fireworks display set to festive holiday music.

Enjoy the featuring Elmo and friends, the moving live nativity , and the mesmerizing , featuring over 100 dancing lights across the lagoon. End each night with a dazzling fireworks display set to festive holiday music. Upgraded Experiences: Enhance your visit with Dining with Santa or Cookies & Cocoa Fireworks Viewing at Lakeside — both limited-availability events that require reservations.

SeaWorld San Diego

ALL-NEW Holiday Entertainment: Join Clyde & Seamore's Christmas Special , a mischievously merry sea-lion adventure, and feel the rhythm with A Stocking Full of Soul , a reimagined musical brimming with heart and holiday spirit.

Join , a mischievously merry sea-lion adventure, and feel the rhythm with , a reimagined musical brimming with heart and holiday spirit. ALL-NEW Over One Million Lights: SeaWorld will kick off its holiday season with more than one million dazzling lights and a collection of brilliantly lit, interactive photo-worthy displays. As guests explore the park, they'll be greeted by the iconic SeaWorld Christmas Tree — affectionately known as San Diego's Christmas Tree — shining brightly and visible from miles away.

SeaWorld will kick off its holiday season with more than one million dazzling lights and a collection of brilliantly lit, interactive photo-worthy displays. As guests explore the park, they'll be greeted by the iconic — affectionately known as — shining brightly and visible from miles away. ALL-NEW Mrs. Claus Holiday Cheer: Enjoy Storytime with Mrs. Claus and her elves, followed by the returning daily Mrs. Claus Christmas Parade filled with song, dance, and holiday spirit.

Enjoy Storytime with Mrs. Claus and her elves, followed by the returning daily filled with song, dance, and holiday spirit. ALL-NEW Donner and Blitzen's Laser Light Show: A canopy of colorful laser beams set to music caps off an electrifying night.

A canopy of colorful laser beams set to music caps off an electrifying night. Nightly Snowfall & Reindeer Encounters: Catch snow flurries on the SkyTower Lawn and meet Santa's reindeer up close — a perfect way to close out a Southern California winter evening.

Catch snow flurries on the SkyTower Lawn and meet Santa's reindeer up close — a perfect way to close out a Southern California winter evening. Festive Food & Sips: Enjoy seasonal desserts and drinks like Frozen S'mores Hot Chocolate and gingerbread cocktails.

SeaWorld San Antonio

ALL-NEW Christmas Parade: Dazzling floats, festive music, and sea-inspired characters bring the spirit of the season to life.

Dazzling floats, festive music, and sea-inspired characters bring the spirit of the season to life. ALL-NEW Holiday Culinary Delights: New favorites such as Santa's Pain au Chocolat pastry and The Scrooge cocktail.

New favorites such as Santa's Pain au Chocolat pastry and cocktail. ALL-NEW Clyde and Seamore's Countdown to Christmas: A laugh-out-loud guest favorite returns, starring sea lions, Elfred the elf, and holiday hijinks.

A laugh-out-loud guest favorite returns, starring sea lions, Elfred the elf, and holiday hijinks. Seasonal Shows & Zones: Experience the heartwarming live nativity show O Wondrous Night at the Nautilus Theater, then explore more than 15 themed areas, including the nostalgic Christmas Cove , Rudolph's Christmas Town , and Texas Christmas at the Market.

Experience the heartwarming live nativity show at the Nautilus Theater, then explore more than 15 themed areas, including the nostalgic , , and Dining with Santa: Enjoy a cozy, fireside holiday feast with Santa and Mrs. Claus (reservations required).

Family Traditions Reimagined

Whether skating on glimmering ice in Orlando, dining with Santa in San Antonio, or watching fireworks sparkle over Mission Bay in San Diego, each park offers unforgettable ways to celebrate.

Guests can:

Sip seasonal cocktails and sample festive bites with a Holiday Tasting Lanyard

Take photos with Santa , Rudolph , and beloved Sesame Street friends

, , and beloved friends Watch nightly light shows, parades, and festive performances

Join multicultural celebrations, including Hanukkah , Kwanzaa , and Three Kings Day

, , and Ring in the New Year with an unforgettable celebration that blends the wonders of the sea with all the excitement of a New Year's Eve fireworks only SeaWorld can offer

The Holiday Spirit Comes with Big Value

Guests can take advantage of limited-time holiday promotions:

SeaWorld Orlando: Save up to 55% on tickets during this week's flash sale, with prices as low as $65.99. Or make it a holiday getaway with a Christmas Celebration Vacation Package featuring unlimited park visits, reserved show seating, one free hotel night, and more — starting at just $49 per person, per night for a family of four.

Save on tickets during this week's flash sale, with prices as low as $65.99. Or make it a holiday getaway with a featuring unlimited park visits, reserved show seating, one free hotel night, and more — starting at just for a family of four. SeaWorld San Diego: Save up to 60% on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes with our limited time Flash Sale.

Save on Tickets, Fun Cards, and Annual Passes with our limited time Flash Sale. SeaWorld San Antonio: Save up to 60% on tickets – starting as low as $39.99 – or up to 35% on Annual Passes and enjoy unlimited admission, Aquatica access, and early entry to Barracuda Strike — Texas' first inverted family coaster, debuting spring 2026.

Pass Members enjoy early access, exclusive samples, and front-of-line benefits — making a SeaWorld Pass the ultimate holiday gift.

