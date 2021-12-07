Holidays take flight at Alaska Airlines

Cup, cup and away! Holiday spirit is IN THE AIR today at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, as we unveiled our newest special-edition aircraft featuring one of our favorite hometown friends, Starbucks. The plane, tail number N238AK, showcases Starbucks famous red cups filled with their signature holiday drinks. The Boeing 737-900ER made its inaugural flight from Seattle (SEA) to Chicago (ORD) this morning and will fly throughout the network this holiday season.

And because you can't have too much cheer – Starbucks and Alaska will provide 50 flights with reusable holiday cups and treats through Dec.12. Alaska will also offset the carbon impacts of these flights through The Good Traveler program, as part of our commitment to be carbon net-zero by 2040.

Like coffee, travel is better together with friends and family, so we've teamed up with Starbucks to help our guests "BOGO all the way!" Buy one Alaska ticket and get one for just the taxes and fees by using code STARBUCKS. Hurry – deal ends at midnight PST today! Go to [URL] to book and for full offer terms and conditions.

May your days be cozy {and bright}

In celebration of National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, Alaska's famous holiday sweaters are back to make your holiday season cozy. Guests who wear their festive holiday sweaters to the airport on Dec. 17 can board early across Alaska's expansive network. This year's design is now available for presale at Alaska's Company Store.

Any guest wearing an ugly holiday sweater this holiday season can purchase a day pass to one of our nine lounges, located in Anchorage (ANC), New York (JFK), Portland (PDX), San Francisco (SFO), and Seattle (SEA) for just $25 for immediate use!

Be sure to check out the other Alaska merchandise in the store for your favorite #avgeek!

Most wonderful time of the year to give back!

Our LIFT Miles program offers Mileage Plan™ members a unique and meaningful way to support important causes. Miles donated to this program help charities with business travel, accommodation of special organization requests and achievement of the organization's mission. In the spirit of the season, we are donating a million miles to various LIFT mile partners.

