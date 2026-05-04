Holland Industrial Group Executes Fastest Acquisition-to-Sale Turnaround in Firm History, Repositioning 147,000 SF Industrial Facility in Under 60 Days

OPA-LOCKA, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, a U.S.-based industrial real estate investment and asset disposition firm that owns and operates more than 4 million square feet of industrial facilities nationwide, today announced the successful acquisition, repositioning, and sale of a 147,000-square-foot industrial facility on 5.65 acres—marking the fastest transaction cycle in the firm's history.

Industrial property in Fort Smith, Arkansas, successfully transitioned to new ownership Repositioned 147,000 SF industrial facility delivered operational-ready in under 60 days

Completed in under 60 days from acquisition to disposition, the project underscores Holland Industrial Group's ability to rapidly stabilize distressed assets, minimize downtime, and deliver operational-ready facilities to end users at speed.

Following the closure of the property's prior occupant, Holland Industrial Group moved immediately to implement a structured transition strategy. The firm oversaw the full liquidation of existing equipment, managed removal logistics, and initiated site preparations to ensure the facility could be seamlessly redeployed for its next operator.

"We're proud to have executed the quickest sale and repositioning in our firm's history," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "By combining strong local brokerage relationships with our national platform, we were able to significantly reduce downtime and deliver a ready-to-operate facility in a matter of weeks. This is exactly the kind of efficient, high-impact reinvestment we aim to bring to growing markets like Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas."

The repositioned asset has been acquired by Dynamic Food Ingredients, which plans to customize the facility to support its operations and reintroduce industrial activity to the site. The company's investment is expected to generate approximately 100 jobs, contributing to continued economic momentum in the region.

Local brokerage representation was led by Eric Nelson and Fletcher Hanson of Moses Tucker Partners, whose market expertise played a key role in identifying and securing the end user.

This transaction reflects Holland Industrial Group's broader strategy of targeting underutilized industrial assets and executing accelerated repositioning plans that drive value for both investors and local communities.

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group (HIG), is a national asset disposition company who helps manufacturers repurpose and maximize value for their idled equipment and real estate. They have an excellent track record of acquiring, operating, and revitalizing industrial properties throughout the United States. Today, HIG owns and operates upwards of 65 sites totaling nearly 4,000,000 square feet. They have acquired over 10,000,000 square feet over the last 10 years demonstrating they remain very active in the secondary and tertiary marketplace. For more information please visit, www.HollandIndustrialGroup.com.

CONTACT: Ashley R Holland Nury Enamorado

Holland Public Relations Holland Public Relations

(305) 467-3013 (305) 467-2919

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group