HOLLAND LAW FIRM ANNOUNCES MONSANTO AGREEMENT TO PAY UP TO $7.25 BILLION IN NATIONWIDE SETTLEMENT TO COMPENSATE THOSE DIAGNOSED WITH NON-HODGKIN LYMPHOMA FROM ROUNDUP WEEDKILLER EXPOSURE

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric D. Holland of the Holland Law Firm, serving as lead counsel for all future claimants, today announced the filing of a $7.25 billion proposed nationwide class-action settlement resolving claims that exposure to Roundup herbicides caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court for the City of St. Louis, Missouri. Funded by Monsanto, Roundup's manufacturer, the settlement will compensate individuals across the United States who were exposed to Roundup products and were diagnosed with NHL, in addition to those who will be diagnosed in the future.

"When an innocent person is harmed through no fault of their own, accountability is not optional – it is necessary," said Holland. "Today is that moment for thousands of people across the county who will finally have the opportunity to be compensated. While no financial recovery can reverse a diagnosis or turn back time, this settlement will provide substantial support and offer stability to the families who need it most. This agreement represents a fair, efficient, and certain path forward – delivering long-awaited closure and meaningful relief."

Compensation Structure

Awards will be distributed through a transparent, tiered grid system based on three objective factors, including type of exposure, age of diagnosis and type of NHL. Individual awards may reach up to $198,000 with additional compensation available under extraordinary circumstances. The average compensation provided to class members is expected to be greater than the per-claim averages in other recent Monsanto settlements.

Settlement Classes

The settlement establishes a nationwide class consisting of:

Current claimants : Individuals exposed to Roundup in the United States who have already been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma



: Individuals exposed to Roundup in the United States who have already been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma Future claimants: Individuals exposed to Roundup before the settlement date who have not yet been diagnosed but are diagnosed with NHL in the future.

Why This Settlement Matters Now

This agreement comes at a critical time for Roundup exposure victims. In January 2026, the U. S. Supreme Court agreed to hear Monsanto's appeal challenging the legal basis for many Roundup claims, with a decision expected as early as June 2026. A ruling in Monsanto's favor could dismiss or significantly limit current and future claims. At the same time, years of major litigation and prior settlements have placed increasing financial pressure on Monsanto, raising legitimate concerns about the company's long-term ability to satisfy future judgments.

This settlement eliminates those uncertainties. It locks in guaranteed compensation backed by a dedicated, court-supervised fund, ensuring that claimants are not left empty-handed by an adverse Supreme Court ruling or a potential corporate restructuring.

Funding and Payment Timeline

Monsanto will fund up to $7.25 billion into a dedicated settlement fund over 17 to 21 years, with $3 billion front-loaded during the first five payment years to deliver early and swift compensation to those already diagnosed and whose cases are currently backlogged in the courts.

Claimant Protections

The settlement provides meaningful safeguards for class members, including the right to exit the program under defined circumstances such as delayed payments or if future claimants reject their individual awards.

Subject to court approval, a court-supervised notice program will inform potential class members of their rights including how to submit claims or opt-out.

For further information, please visit www.weedkillerclass.com.

