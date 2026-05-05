Roundup Settlement Outreach Teams Going Door to Door Across California's Farming Communities

As part of a $7.25 billion class action settlement, canvassers are visiting agricultural neighborhoods in 17 counties to connect farmworkers, landscapers, and residents with information about their legal rights

ST. LOUIS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Outreach teams are going door to door this week in Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and San Luis Obispo counties, bringing information about a proposed $7.25 billion Roundup class action settlement directly to the agricultural workers and residents most likely to be affected.

The canvassing effort, part of a court-approved notice program in King v. Monsanto Company, covers 15 California counties from the Central Valley to the Central Coast to Southern California. The settlement would resolve claims that exposure to Roundup® and other weed killers is associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

California has the largest concentration of occupationally exposed workers in the country. The in-person outreach targets farmworkers, landscapers, and agricultural laborers. Canvassers provide information in English and Spanish and leave bilingual printed materials. In the Los Angeles metro area, outreach teams are also attending weekly farmers markets, cultural events, and other community gatherings to reach landscapers and groundskeepers.

The settlement covers many weed killer products containing Monsanto glyphosate, not just those sold under the Roundup brand. Anyone in the United States who had contact with these products before February 17, 2026, may be included, whether they applied the product at work or used weed killer at home.

Individuals diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma could receive $6,000 to $165,000 or more in compensation, depending on their type of exposure, their diagnosis, and age at diagnosis.

Even if you feel healthy today, this settlement may affect your legal rights. Non-Hodgkin lymphoma can take 10 to 15 years or longer to develop after exposure. That is why the settlement includes people who have not been diagnosed with cancer—and why it will pay claims for up to 21 years. Anyone who stays in the settlement gives up the right to sue Monsanto.

To date, the outreach program has knocked on more than 87,000 doors and held over 210 community events across multiple states, generating thousands of individual conversations with potentially eligible workers. The canvassing supplements a broader notice program that includes television and radio advertising in English and Spanish, digital advertising, newspapers, agricultural and landscaping trade publications, and direct mail.

Individuals who wish to opt out of the settlement and preserve their right to sue Monsanto independently must submit an exclusion request by June 4, 2026. People may also object to the settlement by June 4, 2026. Those who take no action will remain in the settlement and be bound by its terms. A final approval hearing is scheduled for July 9, 2026.

For full settlement details in English and Spanish, visit WeedKillerClass.com or email [email protected]. Live operators are available at 1-888-403-8201 and speak English, Spanish, Mixteco, Zapotec, and Triqui.

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SOURCE Holland Law Firm