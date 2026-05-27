Hollman, Inc. Launches Healthcare Lockers Vertical to Serve Hospitals, Outpatient Clinics, and Private Practices

The industry leader in locker design and solutions formalizes a dedicated healthcare product line as infection control, durability, and behavioral safety reshape facility specifications.

DALLAS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollman, Inc., the world's largest manufacturer of locker solutions, this week announced its Healthcare Lockers vertical, a dedicated product line built specifically for medical environments. The launch consolidates a category Hollman has been quietly serving for years.

The vertical formalizes Hollman's healthcare offering as healthcare construction shifts under the industry's feet. Hospitals still represent roughly 52% of medical construction spend, but the fastest growth is now in medical office buildings, ambulatory surgery centers, and physician-owned clinics, where infection control, durability, and behavioral safety have moved from design preference to specification requirement.

"We're on a journey to set the design standard for every environment where performance and safety meet, and healthcare is the most exacting test of that standard," said Travis Hollman, CEO of Hollman, Inc. "Hospitals, behavioral health units, and outpatient clinics aren't just storing belongings; they're protecting patient safety, supporting clinician workflow, and meeting infection control and durability standards no other sector demands. Formalizing our Healthcare Lockers vertical lets us bring 50 years of craftsmanship to a market that is rapidly recognizing design as a clinical and operational asset, not an afterthought."

The Healthcare Lockers product line is built on four pillars engineered specifically for medical environments:

Anti-microbial Nanolam surfaces for enhanced hygiene

Phenolic construction for durability in high-traffic, high-cleaning conditions

Advanced smart locks for credentialed access and compliance

Customizable anti-ligature designs for behavioral health settings.

All materials are Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, helping facilities preserve LEED ratings and meet institutional sustainability mandates. Because Hollman produces entirely in the U.S., healthcare buyers avoid the international tariffs, shipping delays, and lead-time risk that have increasingly disrupted construction timelines.

"Healthcare buyers, including facilities leaders, architects, and GCs, have been working around a fragmented locker market, and this product line was built to remove those compromises," added Hollman. "Our Healthcare Lockers are built to remove those compromises. This launch puts a purpose-built option in front of the people designing the next generation of American healthcare facilities, and it gives Hollman a dedicated platform to support them the way we've supported the NFL, NBA, and Fortune 500 corporate buyers for decades."

Hollman is positioning to win specifications across both ends of the market. On the hospital side, the company is integrating into architectural plans before approval, where locker decisions are typically made years ahead of opening. On the outpatient side, where decision cycles run shorter and buying authority sits closer to the operator, the company is moving directly into private-practice networks and private-equity-funded physician platforms that are aggregating practices and standardizing build-outs at scale.

The vertical builds on an existing healthcare footprint spanning leading U.S. health systems, including Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cedars-Sinai, Stanford Health Care, and HCA Healthcare.

About Hollman, Inc.

Hollman, Inc. is the industry leader in locker design and solutions. We have manufactured more than 20 million lockers for high-profile organizations, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, major American golf courses, corporate centers, country clubs, fitness studios and gyms, college campuses, museums, and hospitals. Hollman lockers are built to inspire teamwork, collaboration, innovation, and trust among those who use them.

Learn more at Hollman.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Hollman Inc.