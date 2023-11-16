Holly Lorenz Joins LookDeep Health as Strategic Advisor

Chief Nursing Executive, Strategist, and National Speaker to Provide Guidance to LookDeep and its Clients on Scaling AI-Assisted Virtual Care

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LookDeep Health , a revolutionary provider of AI-assisted hospital virtual care through virtual sitting, virtual nursing, and virtual medicine, welcomes Holly Lorenz DNP, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, as its newest strategic advisor.

Lorenz is a national speaker and former Chief Nursing Executive for UPMC (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center) – a $24 Billion integrated delivery and finance system – with responsibility for establishing and leading the strategic vision for over 20,000 nurses.

"Holly has dedicated her career to transforming the healthcare experience for patients and clinicians," says LookDeep CEO and Co-founder Narinder Singh. "Few can rival her knowledge of the challenges nurses face in their efforts to provide high-quality care or her vision of new technology that can not only watch patients but interpret behaviors – and the impact this technology will have on the profession. Holly's depth of healthcare experience is invaluable to LookDeep as we scale our ability to provide always-on ambient sensing telemonitoring and tele-visit technology for virtual care."

VisionAI, LookDeep's advanced computer vision and AI technology, transforms video from a communication tool into a valuable member of the patient care team. The system plays a crucial role in enhancing patient safety and overall clinical care by constantly observing patients' movements, actions, and behaviors. It helps identify risks like falls or changes in patient conditions that require immediate attention. Combined with world-class, no-cost hardware, VisionAI enables hospital-wide initiatives to improve quality, capacity, and efficiency of clinical staff.

"Narinder and the team at LookDeep have brought to market technology that addresses head-on the growing imbalance in healthcare systems between rising patient acuity and increasing staffing challenges," says Lorenz. "Hospital-wide deployments of AI-powered video have the potential to be game changers – increasing clinical capacity and improving patient safety by enabling continuous, comprehensive monitoring of all patients."

Holly was named by Becker's Hospital Reviews as one of the top 60 "CNOs of Hospitals and Health Systems to Know" in 2017, 2020, and 2022 and is a Wharton Fellow for Nurse Executives.

Recently retired from her role as Chief Nursing Executive, Holly is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania where she serves on a number of boards including, Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, and Capella University.

ABOUT LOOKDEEP

LookDeep is revolutionizing telemedicine by using advanced computer vision and AI technology to help hospitals continuously monitor all patients through VisionAI™. Our pioneering zero-cost hardware model and modern, SOC2-certified software dramatically drive down the cost of inpatient video – enabling hospital-wide deployments supported by a virtual care center. AI-powered video monitoring helps tackle critical issues such as patient safety, room conditions, movement and mobility, and patient location and recovery. With LookDeep, hospitals can be present for every patient at every moment. Learn more at www.lookdeep.health.com .

