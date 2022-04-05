Holman Logistics and OneTrack.ai to Present at WERC 2022 Conference

KENT, Wash., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics and OneTrack.AI will present a session entitled "Sci-Fi No More: Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Boost Forklift Safety in the Warehouse" at 9:45 am on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the WERC Annual Conference in Louisville, KY. The Conference is an annual four-day, in-person conference that provides education and networking opportunities for distribution logistics professionals and their suppliers and partners.

With safety as a foundational Core Value, Holman Logistics maintains a goal of zero accidents in its warehouses. Intrigued by benefits AI was producing in the industry, Holman initiated a partnership with OneTrack to leverage their expertise in computer vision and deep learning, also known as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Our Core Values set the foundation for the work we do, and we have no more important Core Value than safety. We constantly seek technology, training, and other innovative resources to help us maintain our superior safety performance," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics.

Holman and OneTrack initially began working together at Holman multi-client warehouses. Utilizing OneTrack technology, Holman quickly achieved results in forklift safety and productivity that outperformed the existing, non-AI-based, legacy telemetry system, and as a result, the company began using the new AI system at customer locations.

Downie concluded, "I am confident that these innovative AI tools, along with our never-ending Safety Focus, are helping us move steadily closer to our goal of completely accident-free operations."

In addition to the presentation at the WERC Annual Conference, this partnership has also resulted in a white paper published in the Journal of Supply Chain Management in November of 2021 and a finalist slot for the 2021 Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) Supply Chain Innovation Award.

To learn more about how Holman uses technology and the partnership with OneTrack.AI, go to holmanusa.com/technology.

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplaces. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com .

About OneTrack AI

Based in Chicago, IL, OneTrack.AI offers an industry-leading Warehouse Intelligence Platform powered by cameras and Deep Learning software. The OneTrack Solution uses AI to detect anomalies or unusual events and assists with labor performance management. Once an exception is detected, it is recorded, and site-leadership is notified automatically. The OneTrack Solution includes workflow tools that facilitate investigation, documentation, and resolution to help drive continuous improvement and accountability as well as integrations with leading Warehouse Management Systems for end-to-end visibility.

About WERC

WERC, powered by MHI, is the only professional organization focused on distribution logistics management and its role in the supply chain. Through membership in WERC, seasoned practitioners and those new to the industry master best practices and establish valuable professional relationships. To register for the WERC 2022 Conference, visit werc.org/2022 .

