Holman Logistics Announces Formation of Holman Ventures LLC

New venture investment group will focus on supply chain logistics technology innovation.

KENT, Wash., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced the formation of Holman Logistics Ventures LLC, an entity established to identify and make venture-level investments into early-stage companies in the logistics technology space.

"We want Holman Logistics to continue to be a place where people can learn and improve themselves, and we also recognize that bringing the best in technology can help us maintain our best-in-class safety and productivity metrics," stated Holman President Brien Downie.

Holman Logistics

Among the initial investments by Holman Logistics Ventures LLC is the venture capital-backed technology company Fulfilld (fulfilld.io). Fulfilld intelligent warehousing software applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to optimize core warehousing operations, driving tangible efficiency gain. The technology represents the first WMS to be built from the ground up with AI and ML integral to the architecture, location-awareness, and connected systems orchestration.

WMS is the critical software for operating a distribution center, directing where the product is stored in the facility, deciding where to pull product from for outbound orders, and directing all of that to the right machine at the right time, whether that machine is operated by computer Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) or Autonomous Mobile Vehicles (AMR) or by a person using Material Handling Equipment (MHE).

"There are significant opportunities to combine human creativity with the innovation we are developing within Fulfilld," commented Yosh Eisbart, Fulfilld CEO and Co-Founder. "We believe that the Holman Logistics Ventures investment is meaningful given the Holman position as a leading third-party logistics (3PL) organization. Their investment provides further confidence and a proof-point that what we are building is significant."

Downie concluded, "In the years ahead, we are excited to explore the Fulfilld applications in our logistics operations and have already begun exploring where to deploy Fulfilld for greater warehousing optimization. Making Holman a more attractive place for our customers ultimately helps us live out our Core Values internally and deliver on our Brand Promise to deliver Extraordinary Service."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. In addition, Holman provides services for multi-client and dedicated accounts at Holman-owned and customer locations across the United States. More information is available at holmanusa.com.

About Fulfilld

Fulfilld is a new generation of warehouse management software driving real-world warehousing efficiency gain. Fulfilld optimizes warehousing operations by reducing wasted warehouse worker activity by 40%, improving inventory accuracy by 24%, optimizing product placement (slotting) by 18%, and improving warehouse worker productivity by 80%. Via patent-pending location-awareness digital-twin innovation, AI/ML-powered system-driven Ops optimization, integrated Fulfilld handheld scanners, and holistic orchestration capabilities of system-directed tasking between human and connected systems (robots, ASRS, vehicles, etc.), Fulfilld makes your warehousing run better.

Media Contact

BDYPR

913-814-8638

[email protected]

SOURCE Holman Logistics