Holman Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL List for 2023

Holman Logistics named to prestigious Top 100 list for eighth consecutive year.

SPANAWAY, Wash., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized for the eighth year in a row as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 3PL providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, commented, "World-class 3PLs offer innovative and efficient ways to increase the productivity of customer operations. Inbound Logistics is pleased to recognize Holman Logistics as a 2023 Top 100 3PL Provider for providing the solutions and expertise that empower logistics, supply chain, and transportation excellence."

Established in 1864, Holman provides dedicated and multi-client warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, transportation, and omnichannel fulfillment services to some of the world's most recognized brands.

"Having Holman Logistics included in the Top 100 list for the past eight years is a testament to our Team Members," said Holman President Brien Downie. "Our Team strives to provide Extraordinary Service in an ongoing effort to help our customers solve logistics challenges and maximize their business growth."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at inboundlogistics.com.

