Holman Logistics Named an Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL for 2024

Holman makes the prestigious Top 100 list for ninth consecutive year.

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has again been recognized as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication. This is the ninth straight year that Holman has received this industry award.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 3PL providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, commented, "Inbound Logistics chose Holman as a Top 100 3PL Provider again this year because, even during the tougher-than-usual times our industry faces, Holman has shown the ability to continue to provide excellence in supply chain and logistics solutions."

Established in 1864, Holman provides dedicated and multi-client warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, transportation, and omnichannel fulfillment services to some of the world's most recognized brands.

Holman President Brien Downie added, "This year represents our 160th year of continuous operations, and the Holman team remains focused on providing extraordinary service for our customers. We help our customers maximize their business growth by solving a range of logistics challenges in manufacturing support, warehousing and distribution, and omni-channel fulfillment. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Holman team members across the country."

