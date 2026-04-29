Holman Logistics Welcomes Robin Bladow as Revenue Growth Manager

Veteran sales development leader joins 162-year-old 3PL to drive pipeline growth and deepen customer engagement

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider with more than 160 years of supply chain expertise, today announced the appointment of Robin Bladow as Revenue Growth Manager. In this newly created role, Bladow will lead outbound prospecting and pipeline development efforts, working in close partnership with the sales and marketing teams to identify and engage qualified opportunities across Holman's target markets.

Robin Bladow

Bladow brings years of progressive sales development experience to Holman, most recently serving as Senior Sales Development Representative at ShipHero, where she scaled multi-channel outbound prospecting strategies across phone, email, and LinkedIn. Prior to ShipHero, she led business development efforts at The ODP Corporation's VEYER division, where she generated $27 million in qualified pipeline, helped standardize BDR best practices, and consistently performed as a top contributor across meeting quality, conversion, and pipeline impact.

Earlier in her career, Bladow served as an Enterprise Business Development Representative at FreightWaves' SONAR platform, where she was awarded BDR of the Quarter on multiple occasions and earned President's Club recognition. Her logistics-industry pedigree, combined with deep proficiency in modern sales tools including Salesforce, HubSpot, Apollo, Outreach, Gong, and LinkedIn Sales Navigator, positions her to make an immediate contribution to Holman's growth initiatives.

"Robin's track record speaks for itself. She's a builder. She's generated real pipeline at scale, she's coached other BDRs into top performers, and she understands the logistics space from the inside out," said Tim Sartin, Vice President of Sales at Holman Logistics. "What sold us wasn't just the numbers. It was her discipline around qualification and her instinct for surfacing the buyer insights that actually move strategy forward. That's exactly the kind of intelligence we want feeding into our go-to-market motion as we continue to grow."

Bladow joins Holman Logistics at a pivotal moment for the company, which has been investing in its commercial organization to support continued expansion across dedicated distribution, warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation services. The Revenue Growth Manager role is part of a broader effort to align sales and marketing more tightly around qualified pipeline creation and customer experience.

Bladow holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Arizona State University.

Bladow is based in Tennessee and reports to Tim Sartin, Vice President of Sales.

About Holman Logistics

Founded in 1864 and headquartered in Federal Way, Washington, Holman Logistics is a privately held third-party logistics provider delivering supply chain and logistics support, including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services to customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer markets across the U.S. Holman partners with leading brands to design supply chain operations that scale with their business. To learn more, visit holmanusa.com.

SOURCE Holman Logistics