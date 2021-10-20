Holman Named as a Top 50 Leading 3PL Company

KENT, Wash., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized three years in a row as one of America's Leading 3PL Companies by Global Trade Magazine. The Global Trade list recognizes 50 organizations that are able to meet the needs of the most demanding customers.

Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of creating logistics solutions for many of the best-known brand name consumer and durable goods manufacturers in the U.S. Established in 1864, Holman provides warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, distribution, transportation, and omnichannel order fulfillment services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has again created an extremely demanding environment for logistics companies. The 3PLs on this year's list are those that our editors feel have continued to provide a remarkable level of service in spite of the challenges," said Matt Coker, editor of Global Trade Magazine.

"We are pleased to again be honored by Global Trade Magazine," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "Our Team Members continue to create an Extraordinary Service Experience for our customers, adapting to the new and ever-changing requirements of our clients and state and local governments with skill and tenacity. As an essential business providing support to some of the world's leading consumer brands, Holman has risen to all challenges and will continue to do so."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Global Trade

GLOBAL TRADE is America's leading logistics magazine and round-the-clock news website focused on domestic and global expansion solutions, education and tools for U.S. manufacturers that export and big box retailers that import. More information can be found at globaltrademag.com.

