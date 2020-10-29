Holman Named One of America's Top 50 Leading 3PL Companies

KENT, Wash., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of America's Leading 3PL Companies by Global Trade Magazine. The Global Trade list recognizes 50 organizations that the editors feel focus on meeting the needs of the most demanding customers.

Holman has a long history of creating logistics solutions for many of the best-known brand name consumer and durable goods manufacturers in the U.S. Established in 1864, Holman provides warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, distribution, transportation, and eCommerce order fulfillment services.

"This year has been a year unlike any other, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 3PLs on this year's list have managed to provide personalized service during a time when supply shortages and shopping from home have become the new normal," remarked Matt Coker, editor of Global Trade Magazine.

"We are excited to receive this recognition for a second year in a row," commented Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "We believe that the people on the front lines of our operations across the U.S. are the reason we continue to be recognized for creating an Extraordinary Service Experience for our customers, even in the challenging environment that all organizations have faced in 2020."

About Holman Logistics

Holman began operations in 1864 and has a long history of providing warehousing, manufacturing logistics, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including many Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Global Trade

GLOBAL TRADE is America's leading logistics magazine and round-the-clock news website focused on domestic and global expansion solutions, education and tools for U.S. manufacturers that export and big box retailers that import. More information can be found at globaltrademag.com.

