Holman Named to Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL List for 2022

Holman Logistics named to prestigious Top 100 list for seven consecutive years.

KENT, Wash., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com) announced today that it has been recognized for the seventh consecutive year as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics, a leading logistics industry publication.

Each year, Inbound Logistics editors select the Top 100 3PL providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing data to readers' global supply chain and logistics challenges.

Felicia Stratton, editor of Inbound Logistics, commented, "This year's theme for the 3PL edition is PIZZA, because whether companies need to outsource just a slice or the full pie, there's a 3PL to meet their needs. And certainly, outsourcing to a trusted 3PL partner has never been more important than during the disruptions of the past few years."

Established in 1864, Holman provides dedicated and multi-client warehousing, manufacturing logistics and operational support, transportation, and omnichannel fulfillment services to some of the world's most recognized brands.

"Having Holman Logistics included in the Inbound Top 100 list for seven years in a row is a great honor," said Holman President Brien Downie. "Our Team always strives to provide Extraordinary Service, even in the best of times. But recent challenges have highlighted the ways in which the Holman Team goes above and beyond every day."

About Holman Logistics

Holman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including dedicated and multi-client warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

