Holmes Murphy's Growth Drives Expansion of Geographic Footprint to North Dakota

Independent Brokerage Adds Industry Veteran Mark Julik to Serve Growing Construction Practice in New Market

MINNEAPOLIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the company's exceptional growth, Holmes Murphy, one of the nation's largest independent insurance brokerages, is excited to announce its expansion into Fargo, North Dakota.

"Establishing a physical presence in North Dakota allows us to expand our geographic footprint and further strengthen our ability to serve clients across the upper Midwest," said Jay Reavis, Holmes Murphy President of Brokerage Services. "This location positions us closer to a growing number of construction partners in the area, enhances our accessibility for both current and prospective clients, and reinforces our commitment to investing in markets where we see strong opportunity."

While the physical office location is still being finalized, Holmes Murphy recently made a significant move to support the expansion — the hiring of Mark Julik to not only grow its presence in North Dakota but also within the state's construction industry.

Julik joins Holmes Murphy with a wealth of insurance and construction–industry expertise, shaped by more than 18 years at Marsh McLennan Agency. During his tenure as MMA's Construction Practice Leader, he was a trusted advisor to builders and contractors, helping them navigate everything from complex contract reviews to safety initiatives and risk–transfer strategies. Prior to MMA, Julik spent nearly five years at Gallagher.

"Mark's depth of experience and perspective will be a tremendous asset to our construction partners and our team," said Dan Etzel, Holmes Murphy SVP, Regional Sales Leader and Construction Leader. "His ability to build trusted partnerships, anticipate market shifts, and navigate intricate insurance needs reflects the standard of excellence we strive for at Holmes Murphy. We're thrilled to welcome his leadership and energy to the team and can't wait to see what he does in our new North Dakota geography."

