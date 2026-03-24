Holmes Murphy Adds Industry Veterans Ryan VanOverbeke and Lance Lankford to Growing Employee Benefits Team

VanOverbeke to lead Employee Benefits Sales in Denver and Lankford to lead Compliance

DALLAS, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy is pleased to announce the additions of Ryan VanOverbeke as Vice President and Denver Employee Benefits Sales Leader and Lance Lankford as Compliance Director, further strengthening the firm's leadership team and its ability to serve clients nationwide.

As the new Employee Benefits Sales Leader in Holmes Murphy's Colorado office, VanOverbeke will use his 20 years of experience to collaborate with leadership and client teams to deliver innovative benefits solutions that help organizations manage rising healthcare costs, improve workforce wellbeing, and create competitive employee benefit programs.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, VanOverbeke served as Chief Commercial Officer at XP Health, a digital first vision benefits platform, where he led the company's commercial strategy, oversaw sales, marketing, and customer success teams as the organization expanded its employer and partner ecosystem. Previously, he was Chief Revenue Officer at Vimly Benefit Solutions and held leadership roles at WEX Health and UnitedHealthcare.

"Ryan's deep knowledge of the benefits ecosystem and his ability to navigate the complexity of healthcare make him a tremendous asset to Holmes Murphy," said Brooks Deibele, Holmes Murphy EVP and Employee Benefits Practice Leader. "Ryan has led high‑performing teams, understands employers' needs, builds effective strategies, and brings exceptional emotional intelligence to every interaction. The addition of Ryan to our team also reflects our continued investment in Colorado as we expand our footprint and team in the market."

As Compliance Director based in our Dallas office, Lankford will create tremendous value for Holmes Murphy clients by keeping them apprised of the ever-frequent changes within the employee benefits regulatory landscape. His experience in employee benefits compliance will allow Holmes Murphy to stay on the leading edge in the industry and demonstrate the company's commitment to exceeding client expectations. Lankford will also continue to play a key role in helping Avant Specialty Benefits, a Holmes Murphy PLUS company, advance critical risk strategy and stop loss products and initiatives.

Prior to joining Holmes Murphy, Lankford worked as a Vice President for Lockton for nearly five years. Lankford has also held Corporate or General Counsel roles with the Dallas Stars, the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, and the American Airlines Center, among others.

"Lance's deep expertise in regulatory compliance will be invaluable to Holmes Murphy clients," said Travis Dent, Holmes Murphy Sr. Vice President and Regional Sales Leader, Employee Benefits. "His ability to anticipate client needs, provide timely guidance, and translate complex regulations into practical solutions strengthens our entire compliance strategy. Lance brings tremendous value to Holmes Murphy and the clients we serve."

For more information on Holmes Murphy, please visit www.holmesmurphy.com.

About Holmes Murphy

Independence isn't just our structure — it's our mindset. It gives us the freedom to invest in our people; drive our clients forward with unmatched understanding, insights, and impact; innovate with intention; focus on long-term visioning; humanize insurance; empower others' unique potential; and champion our communities. That's our approach to risk management, benefits consulting, and our people, and it's worked for us since 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry, and the advantages of our private ownership are more than cultural — they're practical and measurable. We believe in purpose over pace, relationships over revenue, and strategy over short-term gains. That's the power of our independence. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Jena Brown

515-345-8934

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SOURCE Holmes Murphy