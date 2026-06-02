Holmes Murphy Hires Industry Veteran and Surety Expert Chaz Cointment

Cointment to build upon firm's growing construction practice and expertise in Dallas market

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy announced today that Chaz Cointment has joined the brokerage as a Sr. Client Executive, Surety. In this role, Cointment will be responsible for the development and management of client surety programs. His key focus will be to enhance and optimize Holmes Murphy's existing surety programs, ensuring they remain scalable, competitive, and aligned with the long-term business objectives of the firm's clients. Cointment will also play an integral role in expanding Holmes Murphy's surety presence in the Dallas market, helping to grow its construction practice and strengthen relationships across the region.

"Chaz's depth of experience and perspective will be a tremendous asset to our construction partners and our team," said Jay Reavis, Holmes Murphy President of Brokerage Services. "His ability to build trusted partnerships, anticipate market shifts, and navigate intricate insurance needs reflects the standard of excellence we strive for at Holmes Murphy."

Cointment has more than 18 years of experience in the industry, most recently as the Vice President-Surety for American Global and, prior to that, working with firms such as Nationwide and Travelers.

"Chaz is a perfect fit for Holmes Murphy," said Jay Freiermuth, Holmes Murphy SVP and Surety Leader. "Not only does he have a strong surety background, a great work ethic, and is motivated to constantly find newer and better ways to help clients, but he's also a culture fit, inquisitive, and curious, which are characteristics we look for when hiring top talent. We're thrilled to welcome his leadership and energy to the team and can't wait to see what he does in Dallas."

For more information on Holmes Murphy, the solutions it provides, and the industries the company serves, please visit www.holmesmurphy.com.

About Holmes Murphy

Independence isn't just our structure — it's our mindset. It gives us the freedom to invest in our people; drive our clients forward with unmatched understanding, insights, and impact; innovate with intention; focus on long-term visioning; humanize insurance; empower others' unique potential; and champion our communities. That's our approach to risk management, benefits consulting, and our people, and it's worked for us since 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry, and the advantages of our private ownership are more than cultural — they're practical and measurable. We believe in purpose over pace, relationships over revenue, and strategy over short-term gains. That's the power of our independence. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on X (@holmesmurphyins) or on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Jena Brown

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SOURCE Holmes Murphy