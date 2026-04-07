Holmes Murphy Unveils Holmes Base: A Transformational Platform Modernizing the Future of Insurance Operations

WAUKEE, Iowa, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmes Murphy has announced the launch of Holmes Base, a revolutionary, proprietary platform built on Salesforce Financial Services Cloud (FSC) and purpose‑engineered to modernize the way the company serves its Property Casualty clients.

With the introduction of Holmes Base, Holmes Murphy becomes one of the first major insurance brokerages in the industry to centralize the full policy lifecycle, exposure management, document access, and data analysis into one unified, modern digital ecosystem, marking a significant shift away from the legacy systems that have long dominated the insurance industry.

This strategic modernization empowers employees with faster access to information, consistent workflows, and a dramatically improved user experience.

"With Holmes Base, we are not just upgrading technology, we are rewriting how a modern insurance brokerage operates," said Dave Ashton, Holmes Murphy Chief Information Officer. "The industry has talked for decades about the need to break free from legacy platforms. We're finally doing it. Holmes Base unifies data, workflows, and employee experience in a way that positions us years ahead of where traditional systems could ever take us. This is a foundational moment not just for Holmes Murphy, but for insurance operations as a whole."

By consolidating all Property Casualty client data within one platform, employees now have immediate access to the information they need, in one place. The powerful AI‑enabled search engine puts all client documents at their fingertips, reducing time spent navigating systems and increasing speed to service.

"This is history‑making for Holmes Murphy and a testament to our commitment to innovation," said Charisse Vaughn, Holmes Murphy Chief Operations Officer, Brokerage Services. "Holmes Base elevates how our teammates work, collaborate, and serve clients. Modern technology doesn't just make us more efficient, it enhances the employee and client experience in meaningful, measurable ways. We are intentionally designing for the future, not relying on frameworks of the past."

Tasks and workflows built into the platform support every stage of the Property Casualty policy management lifecycle, creating consistent, efficient, and scalable processes across teams.

Holmes Murphy is already working on evolving Holmes Base to include Employee Benefits, the next major milestone in its multi‑year strategic transformation effort.

For more information on Holmes Murphy, please visit www.holmesmurphy.com.

About Holmes Murphy

Independence isn't just our structure — it's our mindset. It gives us the freedom to invest in our people; drive our clients forward with unmatched understanding, insights, and impact; innovate with intention; focus on long-term visioning; humanize insurance; empower others' unique potential; and champion our communities. That's our approach to risk management, benefits consulting, and our people, and it's worked for us since 1932. As an independent brokerage, we serve clients in every industry, and the advantages of our private ownership are more than cultural — they're practical and measurable. We believe in purpose over pace, relationships over revenue, and strategy over short-term gains. That's the power of our independence. For more information, visit www.holmesmurphy.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Jena Brown

515-345-8934

[email protected]

SOURCE Holmes Murphy