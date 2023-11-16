Holmusk's NeuroBlu Database Reaches Pivotal Milestone of 4 Million Patient Lives

The NeuroBlu Database is now the largest NLP-enriched, de-identified real-world data platform designed for behavioral and mental health

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global behavioral health real-world evidence company, today announced that NeuroBlu has reached a major growth milestone of over 4 million patient lives, making it the largest structured real-world database purpose-built for behavioral health.

With the addition of 2.5 million new patient lives, the NeuroBlu data analytics platform has more than doubled in size and boosted its representation of the U.S. patient population, and now includes patients in all 50 states across more than 1 million providers. The new dataset encompasses patients treated in multiple care settings including inpatient, outpatient, and primary care facilities at some of the country's most prominent behavioral health treatment centers.

"This is a huge leap forward in Holmusk's mission to transform behavioral health through data-driven evidence," said Holmusk CEO Nawal Roy. "As we set the new gold standard for real-world evidence in behavioral health, the breadth and depth of structured, longitudinal patient data in NeuroBlu will close the evidence gap and fuel innovation in patient care, care delivery, quality metrics, drug development, and research."

Holmusk works with its partners to continually integrate new data to optimize the depth and breadth of data in the NeuroBlu Database. The newly added data includes a sizable amount of structured data for each patient, including rich prescription and treatment history and critical outcome measures across disorders in behavioral health.

A core tenet of the NeuroBlu Database is data density, defined as the inclusion and frequency of clinical assessments such as the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), the Mental Status Examination (MSE), and natural language processing (NLP) derived outcomes from clinical notes. NeuroBlu's unmatched data density enables protocol design and evidence generation by analyzing the relationships between behavioral health treatments and outcomes, empowering the user to highly characterize patient cohorts and illuminate the patient journey. The data within NeuroBlu is critical to Holmusk's goal of closing the evidence gap in behavioral health to support drug development, clinical research, patient access and positively impact patient outcomes.

