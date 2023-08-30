Home Beer Brewing Machine Market to grow by USD 12,239.23 thousand between 2022 - 2027 | Rising Urbanization and Changing Consumer Lifestyles Drives Market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the home beer brewing machine market and it is anticipated to grow by USD 12,239.23 during 2022-2027. The growth of the home beer brewing machine market is driven by factors like rising urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyles. Urbanization has increased demand for household appliances, with developing economies like China and India experiencing increased disposable incomes. Alongside this economic growth, consumers have shown a notable shift in preferences, favoring homemade products and do-it-yourself activities. This change has led to a surge in the adoption of convenient options such as automatic home beer brewing machines, catering to the busy modern lifestyle. The convergence of urbanization, disposable income growth, and shifting consumer preferences sets a promising trajectory for the home beer brewing machine market's growth during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. The report includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information of companies including AIBrew Corp., Blichmann Engineering, Brew Driver, Chal Tec GmbH, Coopers Brewery Ltd., Craft a Brew, Craig Industries Inc., Keg King, Kegco, Micro Matic USA Inc., MiniBrew BV, NEWITY Ltd., Perlick Corp., Rahr Corp., Speidel Tank und Behalterbau GmbH, Spike Brewing, The Middleby Corp., True Manufacturing Co. Inc. and WilliamsWarn NZ Ltd. The introduction of innovative features will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, companies should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Home Beer Brewing Machine Market is segmented as below:

Type

Mini Brewer



Full-size Brewer

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2023-2027: Geographical Analysis

The geographical analysis of the home beer brewing machine market emphasize North America's prominence, expected to contribute 47% of global growth due to a thriving beer culture and consumer interest in homebrewing. Despite pandemic-related disruptions, the region's strong brewing industry, exemplified by PicoBrew, Brewie, and BeerDroid, has driven demand for diverse brewing machines. Europe and the APAC are also witnessing increased adoption, fueled by craft beer fascination, rising incomes, and cultural shifts.

