Home Care Pulse, Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insights Unify Under the Activated Insights Brand

REXBURG, Idaho, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insights, all leaders in long-term and post-acute care technology, have consolidated under the unified brand name Activated Insights. The new brand marks a significant milestone, creating an integrated platform that delivers mission-critical applications and analytics to enhance care quality across the continuum of care. This strategic unification into one platform will enable faster, more efficient service delivery – leading to better decision-making and enhanced patient outcomes.

Activated Insights is committed to addressing the unique challenges of post-acute and long-term care, including home care, home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement communities and skilled nursing. As the healthcare industry grapples with high staff turnover rates and its impact on costs, care quality and patient experiences, Activated Insights provides the products needed to recruit, train, improve experiences and retain staff. By supporting feedback collection, engagement, training and analysis, the platform enhances both the quality of care delivered and the overall experience for those served.

"Our decision to unify our brands under Activated Insights signifies a new chapter in our mission to deliver unparalleled support and innovation," said Bud Meadows, chief executive officer of Activated Insights. "Our single brand now reflects the reach of our platform to help providers and care givers across the long-term care and post-acute market."

Customers can expect the same high standards of excellence and personalized service, now expanded across all sizes and sites of care within the market. "The suite of products offered by Activated Insights has greatly improved the experience for our caregivers and the quality of care we deliver," said Aaron Stapleton, founder & CEO of Trinity In Home Care, who uses applications within all Activated Insights product categories. "As our partner, they help us adapt to the changing demands of healthcare and meet future challenges with confidence."

Activated Insights remains dedicated to empowering care providers with the technology, insights and industry-recognized programs necessary to thrive in the ever-changing healthcare landscape. This brand unification reinforces that commitment, creating a streamlined platform that amplifies the ability to deliver exceptional care for every individual served.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights enables long-term care and post-acute care providers to optimize every interaction with employees and clients. By offering comprehensive capabilities in recruitment, training, retention, and experience management, we enable organizations to enhance care quality and boost employee engagement. Our data-driven approach, including industry benchmarking and recognition programs, helps providers improve satisfaction, reduce turnover, and achieve operational excellence. Activated Insights is dedicated to elevating the care experience across the continuum of home-based care, senior living, to post-acute care.

