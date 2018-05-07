Home Care Pulse Announces Approaching Relaunch of BestofHomeCare.com

Updates and improvements to BestofHomeCare.com include:

Lead-generation tools providing agencies with new client leads that are pre-qualified by the Home Care Pulse team and sent exclusively to them

A new agency profile page featuring all Best of Home Care Awards an agency has received

100% verified client reviews for each agency, supplied by interviews that Home Care Pulse conducts with the clients of home care agencies

An updated, user-friendly visual design

Detailed information about the services offered by each agency and the payment options available to clients

The new site is designed to provide more detailed information about each agency and provide agencies with exclusive, qualified leads from interested potential clients. To receive these exclusive leads, home care agencies participating in the Home Care Pulse Quality Management Program can opt-in to the services provided on BestofHomeCare.com, create a customized profile, and pay on a per-lead basis.

"At Home Care Pulse, our commitment has always been to help home care agencies improve their quality of care, decrease turnover, grow revenue, and provide proof of quality," said Aaron Marcum, founder and CEO of Home Care Pulse. "The new BestofHomeCare.com is a powerful resource for home care agencies to provide proof of quality with potential clients and grow their business by expanding their client base."

About Home Care Pulse

Home Care Pulse® leads the industry in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care agencies across North America, Home Care Pulse conducts phone interviews gathering unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers. The feedback and scoring collected are used to generate powerful online reports that help these home care agencies to identify needs and take action to reduce client and caregiver turnover, increase satisfaction, and boost new client referrals.

