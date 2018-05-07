Home Care Pulse Announces Approaching Relaunch of BestofHomeCare.com

REXBURG, Idaho, May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse®, the leader in quality management for the home care industry, is pleased to announce the upcoming relaunch of its home care agency directory website BestofHomeCare.com. The site is scheduled to relaunch on Monday, May 14th, 2018. Originally launched in 2013, BestofHomeCare.com has been remade top-to-bottom with new resources to help individuals find the best local home care agencies near them, and to provide home care agencies with a powerful new resource to highlight their Best of Home Care Awards, feature verified reviews online, and attract new clients.
Updates and improvements to BestofHomeCare.com include:
- Lead-generation tools providing agencies with new client leads that are pre-qualified by the Home Care Pulse team and sent exclusively to them
- A new agency profile page featuring all Best of Home Care Awards an agency has received
- 100% verified client reviews for each agency, supplied by interviews that Home Care Pulse conducts with the clients of home care agencies
- An updated, user-friendly visual design
- Detailed information about the services offered by each agency and the payment options available to clients
The new site is designed to provide more detailed information about each agency and provide agencies with exclusive, qualified leads from interested potential clients. To receive these exclusive leads, home care agencies participating in the Home Care Pulse Quality Management Program can opt-in to the services provided on BestofHomeCare.com, create a customized profile, and pay on a per-lead basis.
"At Home Care Pulse, our commitment has always been to help home care agencies improve their quality of care, decrease turnover, grow revenue, and provide proof of quality," said Aaron Marcum, founder and CEO of Home Care Pulse. "The new BestofHomeCare.com is a powerful resource for home care agencies to provide proof of quality with potential clients and grow their business by expanding their client base."
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse® leads the industry in satisfaction research and quality assurance. On behalf of home care agencies across North America, Home Care Pulse conducts phone interviews gathering unbiased satisfaction ratings from clients and caregivers. The feedback and scoring collected are used to generate powerful online reports that help these home care agencies to identify needs and take action to reduce client and caregiver turnover, increase satisfaction, and boost new client referrals.
