Home care veterans to open new Caring Senior Service location in Katy, Texas

This marks the second location opened by one of the owners, with both inspired to deliver outstanding services due to experiences with seniors in their personal lives

KATY, Texas, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Senior Service, a non-medical, personalized home care services company, announced today the opening of a new location to provide quality services to seniors in the Katy, Texas area.

The owners, Ken Anderson and Keishia Fox, both have several years of experience offering quality home care services in both a personal and professional capacity.

Caring Senior Service of Katy owners Keishia Fox, left, and Ken Anderson plan to offer quality home care services to residents of the Katy, Texas, area with the opening of their new location.

Anderson, who is also the owner of Caring Senior Service of Jackson, Mississippi, was originally inspired to enter the home care industry after his grandmother's difficulty in finding quality care. His grandmother eventually started receiving care from a Caring Senior Service in her area, which prompted Anderson to enroll in the company's Director Apprentice Program (DAP).

After completing the program, he managed a Caring Senior Service location in Huntsville, Alabama, before deciding to buy his own franchise in Jackson in 2012.

"It's my goal to ensure that seniors in the Jackson and Katy areas receive the best home care possible, and Caring Senior Service's Greatcare® model makes sure seniors are provided with skilled, experienced and qualified caregivers," he said. "Caring Senior Service was there for my grandmother when my family needed them, and I was immediately drawn to them as a result of their devotion to providing this excellent care. I'm honored to be able to expand that care into the Katy, Texas area."

Fox was similarly moved by a family event that led to her decision to pursue healthcare administration and management. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Detroit in Michigan and worked as an executive account manager for a home healthcare services company for more than seven years before deciding to purchase a Caring Senior Service location.

"I was inspired to become a Caring Senior Service owner after helping my grandmother, who suffered from diabetes and COPD," she said. "I spent time taking care of her and realized that doctors and social workers only have a limited time to work with each patient to accommodate their cares. I became an advocate for my grandmother. This has motivated me to see that seniors in the Katy area are fully cared for and provided with all the resources they need."

The new location offers respite care, transportation, meal preparation, companionship, medication reminders and other personal care services to seniors and others who need assistance in the Katy area.

For more information about Caring Senior Service of Katy, call (346) 483-8242 or visit https://caringseniorservice.com/katy.

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, the disabled population and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living such as bathing, personal care, running errands and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States. Caring Senior Service has also been named as one of the Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023 and 2024, and has created programs to assist potential franchisees in choosing a location and training their staff.

In 2021, Caring Senior Service created a non-profit organization called Close the Gap in Senior Care to raise awareness of the overlooked and underserved aspects of senior care. Salter launched Close the Gap with an electric bike ride to each Caring Senior Service franchise location throughout the country, totaling more than 9,000 miles.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit their website at https://www.caringseniorservice.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Caring Senior Service