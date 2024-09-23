Home Chef Brings Dietitian-Crafted, Kid-Tested Recipes from Kids Eat in Color® to its Family Menu

The family-friendly meals were created with Jennifer Anderson, MSPH, RDN, and orders benefit Feeding America

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As families settle into a new school year and schedules get busier, Home Chef – the leading meal solutions company available both online and in stores – is partnering with Kids Eat in Color's Jennifer Anderson, MSPH, RDN, on a limited-time menu of wholesome, delicious meals that bring ease and fun to family dinner. This is the first time that fans can have Kids Eat in Color's vibrant, kid-approved recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.

"I created Kids Eat in Color to help families thrive at mealtime," said Jennifer Anderson, RDN and founder of Kids Eat in Color. "Tools like Home Chef take time-consuming meal planning off parents' already-packed to-do lists, and that's why I'm so pleased to make mealtime easier and more enjoyable for families who try this imaginative menu."

The dietitian-approved, kid-tested recipes are balanced, delicious, and come with pre-portioned ingredients delivered to your door – a perfect fit for families with busy evenings juggling homework, after school activities, and quality time. Parents can rest easy knowing that Home Chef and Kids Eat in Color collaborated on these creative, colorful recipes with kids' enjoyment, ease, and nourishment in mind.

The menu features a variety of veggies and proteins in formats kids and adults will "yum" about. The fun, flavorful recipes include:

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Cutlet with roasted potatoes, broccoli, and carrots

Build Your Own Rainbow Tacos with salsa and cheese

Rainbow Chicken Teriyaki with mango and carrot-cabbage slaw

Herb and Parmesan-Crusted Salmon with lemon, potatoes, and zucchini

One-Sheet Harvest Grain Bowl with sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, zucchini, and pesto crema

Cauliflower Mac and Cheese with peas and carrots

Garlic Chicken Cutlet Alfredo with zucchini, peas, and peppers

One-Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup with bell pepper, beans, and corn

"Everyone at Home Chef is thrilled to bring Kids Eat in Color recipes to our Family Menu this fall," said Shira Schwarz, VP of brand at Home Chef. "My family has been enjoying Jennifer Anderson's wholesome, crowd-pleasing recipes for years, so I was so excited to introduce her culinary and nutrition expertise to our customers, who love to find space for more delight at dinnertime."

To further support making well-rounded meals accessible to families, Home Chef will donate $1 for each Kids Eat in Color recipe ordered, between now and Oct. 18, to Feeding America®'s efforts to help end hunger. Each dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks, with Home Chef donating up to $10,000 – equating to at least 100,000 meals donated through Feeding America.

In addition to the simple, satisfying recipes, families can find a slew of tips for making dinnertime more delightful in a helpful guide from Jennifer Anderson, linked via QR code on each Kids Eat in Color recipe card and also available here. For picky and adventurous eaters alike, Anderson provides tips for bringing the fun to family dinner, like telling food-themed jokes and giving your meals silly names.

Kids Eat in Color's menu is available to order now at cook.homechef.com/kids-eat-in-color. Home Chef's Family Menu will feature two of the dietitian-created meals per week for four weeks. Ordering is open now and closes on October 18 at noon CT. First time Home Chef customers can use the code COLORFUL1 to receive a $15 family meal deal! Customers of Home Chef's main menu can switch to the Family Menu in their account settings to find the playful, delicious recipes from Kids Eat in Color.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates and inspiration.

About Kids Eat in Color

Kids Eat in Color® is an authoritative resource that helps families feed their children from their first bite of solid food through picky eating and elementary-aged nutrition needs. The team of experts at Kids Eat in Color is committed to providing parents with the support and guidance they need to help their kids eat better and thrive at mealtime. Kids Eat in Color was founded in 2019 by Jennifer Anderson, a mom of two and registered dietitian with a masters of science in public health from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Prior to starting Kids Eat in Color she coordinated youth nutrition programs at a food bank, performed research in inner-city food deserts, and consulted for the USDA national office SNAP-Ed program.

