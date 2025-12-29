Maria Sharapova Teams up with Tempo to Bring Easy, Balanced Meals to Busy Pros

"Eating well-rounded, enjoyable, and energizing meals has always been a priority for me, but I don't always have the time to prepare them from scratch," said Sharapova. "Tempo offers the solution with quick, nutritious, fully prepared meals that are crafted by chefs, approved by certified dietitians, and filled with enough protein to power my day — whether I'm on the tennis court, in the boardroom, or on the playground with my son."

Tempo is made for go-getters who don't have time for meal prep or grocery runs but want real, fresh meals that keep them performing at their best. As an athlete, entrepreneur, and mom, Maria needs energizing, on-the-go meals that can keep up with her fast-paced life ( see for yourself here ). Tempo's fully prepared, single-serve meals cook in just two minutes, feature premium ingredients, and are approved by registered dietitians for balanced nutrition.

"It's not every day you get to team up with someone as accomplished and iconic as Maria Sharapova," said Jessica Esparza, Tempo brand manager. "She is the definition of excellence and balance, which mirror the values we bring to every meal we make at Tempo. We're honored to fuel her busy lifestyle and empower everyone to take charge of their wellness routine, one meal at a time."

Tempo meals are delivered fresh, require minimal prep, and include premium yet familiar, feel-good flavors that are ready in about two minutes. Many meals are under 500 calories, deliver 30+ grams of protein, contain fewer than 35 grams of carbs, and provide 20%+ of the daily value of fiber, in addition to supporting gut health.

These nutrient-dense meals are also formulated to be GLP-1 balanced, designed to support modern wellness lifestyles by delivering steady energy, satisfaction, and the nutrition needed to stay focused, active, and strong. Customers can order four or more meals per week, and the certified dietitian-approved menu features 24+ meal options to choose from.

In honor of the partnership, Tempo and Maria are offering consumers the chance to win free meals for a year through the "Not A Chef" Sweepstakes — helping busy people everywhere stay consistent with their wellness goals. The sweepstakes invites fans to engage on Instagram for their chance to win. Entry opens December 29 at 12 PM CST and runs through January 30 at 11:59 PM (CT), giving consumers plenty of time to jump in and fuel their year with Tempo.

For more information on the Tempo × Maria Sharapova partnership, visit eat.tempomeals.com/Maria or follow @TempoMeals on Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok .

About Tempo

Launched in 2023, Tempo is a ready-to-heat meal delivery service from the team at Home Chef that delivers delicious, single-serving meals right to your door. These balanced, registered dietitian-approved meals offer a simple solution to mindful meal prep and cook in just 2 minutes. Tempo and Home Chef are a part of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Family of Companies. Find out more at tempomeals.com.

