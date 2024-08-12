Home Chef Joins Forces with PAW Patrol® to Bring Adventure to the Family Dinner Table

"At Home Chef, we are always looking for ways to make mealtime fun and delicious for the whole family," says Rachel Post, R&D chef at Home Chef. "Partnering with PAW Patrol allows us to bring a sense of adventure and excitement to the table, while engaging young eaters with tasty meals inspired by their favorite characters."

Starting today, customers can place their orders for the PAW Patrol-themed recipes that will change weekly until Friday, September 13. During the partnership, all Family Menu meals will come in a special interactive box inspired by the 18-wheel "PAW Patroller" semi-truck, letting heroes at home join the action and save the family from recipe boredom with the PAW Patrol pups! In addition to the special meals, customers who select a meal from the menu will find a surprise PAW Patrol toy inside their box. Each week of the collaboration will feature a collectible toy that is sure to get PAW Patrol fans everywhere fired up.*

Menu offerings include:

Chase's Cheesy Turkey Quesadilla with black beans and sour cream

with black beans and sour cream PAWsome Popcorn Chicken Thighs with mashed potatoes and buttered corn

with mashed potatoes and buttered corn Skye's Saucy Butternut Squash Turkey Spaghetti with crispy panko

with crispy panko Marshall's Fire Roasted Tomato Tortellini with pesto and squash medley

with pesto and squash medley Rubble's No-Trouble Beef Bulgogi Burger with cucumber slaw and miso aioli

with cucumber slaw and miso aioli And more!

These meals will be featured exclusively on Home Chef's Family Menu. Customers currently subscribed to the Home Chef main menu can order PAW Patrol meals by switching their account preferences to Family.

As an added treat, Home Chef is hosting a PAW-tastic giveaway for one lucky winner to receive a PAW Patrol playhouse, PAW Patrol x Lalo kids' dishware set and one year's worth of Home Chef meals to create at home! Fans are invited to enter by leaving a comment and tagging the person who always comes to their rescue on Home Chef's giveaway post on Instagram from August 14 to September 6.

"We are thrilled to partner with Home Chef and bring PAW Patrol-inspired meals to kitchens nationwide," said Jamie Drew, EVP, Consumer Products & Experiences, Paramount. "This collaboration lets PAW Patrol bring fun, family meal solutions to the rescue with Home Chef's approachable and picky eater-friendly menu. Together, we're offering a unique opportunity for families to connect and enjoy over delicious meals and their favorite PAW Patrol adventures."

First time customers can use the code "RESCUEDINNER" to receive 18 free meals.** For more information on the Home Chef and PAW Patrol partnership, please visit cook.homechef.com/pawpatrol or follow Home Chef on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

*The free PAW Patrol branded toy is only available during the promotional period and while supplies last. A PAW Patrol branded meal must be purchased during the promotional period to receive the PAW Patrol branded toy. The free PAW Patrol branded toy is not suitable for children under the age of 3 years old. The appearance and design of the free PAW Patrol branded toy may vary. Visit cook.homechef.com/pawpatrol for full terms and conditions.

**Offer only valid for new customers with qualifying auto-renewing subscription purchase. The '18 Free Meals' offer is based on a total discount applied over a four-week period for a four-person, three-recipe Family plan subscription. Full balance of offer expires 10 weeks after sign up; no carry over permitted. Offer does not apply to taxes or shipping fees. Limited to one per household. May not be combined with gift cards or other offers. No cash value. Not valid in all states. Void where prohibited. Visit homechef.com/terms for additional details.

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via homechef.com and packaged meal solutions can be found at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based company was ranked #1 among meal delivery services by Newsweek (2024). Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com. Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , and X for updates and inspiration.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com .

SOURCE Home Chef