Home Chef Opens New State-of-the-Art Production Center in Douglasville, Georgia

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence, is expanding its southeast footprint to a brand new space that will allow for more capacity and increased efficiencies. Home Chef leased a 181,000 square-foot facility at 2120 Skyview Drive in Douglasville. The new production operation will provide more space and opportunities to better serve the company's growing customer base.

The new production center is Home Chef's first single-tenant facility and will be equipped with state-of-the-art features including upgraded food-safe material design, cleaning processes, facility flow, and more. This Douglasville location will be the first Home Chef facility to incorporate a full service kitchen for cooking and batch production of ingredients to be used in the company's meals. This 6,000 square-foot space will handle the cooking of vegetables, starches, and grains, as well as in-house sauce production.

"Our Atlanta facility is a foundational part of delivering high-quality meals to our customers in the south and beyond," said Erik Jensen, Home Chef's CEO. "This brand new center will make our production and distribution even more efficient, so we can continue to bring fans easy, delicious recipes."

Acquired by Kroger, America's largest grocery retailer, in 2018, Home Chef offers simple, approachable, and tasty recipes in many formats, from minimal-mess Oven-Ready and Fast & Fresh meal kits to Culinary Collection for more adventurous home cooks and add-ons like protein packs, salads, desserts, and more. Home Chef's brand new space will accommodate both the e-commerce meal delivery service and retail needs of the business.

"I'm thrilled that Home Chef decided to bring its business to Douglasville," said Rochelle Robinson, Douglasville mayor. "Once again, Douglasville proves it is the place to do business in metro Atlanta, and I can't wait to see the positive economic impact this Home Chef development will have on the Douglasville community, which is always open for business."

Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership worked proactively with Home Chef, as well as with partners such as the Georgia Department of Economic Development, and the City of Douglasville.

"It is an honor to welcome Home Chef to Douglasville," said Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership. "We are committed to the recruitment of great companies to our community and even more committed to being their partner in helping them thrive right here in Douglas County."

The meal delivery service company has had operations in the south since 2017. With this new location, Home Chef will be hiring for nearly 700 new jobs. To support the company's staffing needs, Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership is working with Home Chef on numerous workforce initiatives, including job fairs for salaried and hourly roles that provide opportunity for internal mobility and professional development. For more information on upcoming hiring events, visit www.elevatedouglas.com/homechef .

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,200 stores in the Kroger Family, Home Chef is committed to bringing the joy and convenience of home cooking through simple, delicious meals. The Chicago-based company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com . Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Douglasville, Georgia

Located just outside of Atlanta, Douglasville is a unique blend of small-town charm coupled with metropolitan amenities. We offer the ideal environment for startups and small businesses, providing high tech centers and fortune 500 companies the infrastructure for growth. The standard for southern living, Douglasville is the place where innovation meets opportunity. Dedicated to employees, pleasant and responsive to the community, and committed to enhancing the quality of life for both visitors and residents alike, Douglasville is the premier city in the nation to live, work, play, and raise a family.

About Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership

Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership is a public-private economic development partnership focused on cultivating a robust business environment in Douglas County. The partnership represents a consolidation of economic development functions and responsibilities of the Douglas County Economic Development and the City of Douglasville Development authorities, and in turn partners them up with the Douglas County Chamber in order to better accomplish goals.

