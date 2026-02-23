Home Chef Partners with Emmy Award-Winning Chef Giada De Laurentiis on Exclusive Menu

"I've always believed that cooking doesn't have to be complicated to taste good," said De Laurentiis. "I love showing people how simple it can be to cook quality meals, and so much of my inspiration comes from Italy, where classic flavors and straightforward techniques make unforgettable dishes. Partnering with Home Chef is such a natural fit because it gives me the chance to bring that Italian influence into elevated, everyday dishes that are simple to make at home."

The eight-week collaboration features eight rotating recipes, which each repeat once, giving home cooks the chance to revisit their favorite flavors throughout the program. Each recipe includes fresh, pre-portioned ingredients to reduce prep time and make weeknight cooking more approachable.

The full list of meals from the Home Chef x Giada De Laurentiis collection includes:

Cacciatore-Style Chicken Milanese

Seared Salmon Orzo

Effortless Parmesan Shrimp Risotto

Giada's Three-Cheese Baked Sausage

One-Pan Italian Chicken Florentine

Giada's Veggie-Packed Beef Bolognese

Weekend-in-Positano Shrimp Pasta

Giada's Creamy Chicken Scaloppine

"At Home Chef, we have a passion for making food as delicious and accessible as possible." said Raquel Brown, director of brand marketing at Home Chef, "Giada shares that same philosophy, and together we're making it easier than ever for people to create flavorful, Italian-style dishes at home with ease."

Customers can place orders from the Home Chef x Giada De Laurentiis menu from now through Friday, April 17 at cook.homechef.com/giada . New customers ordering from the partnership menu can use the code 'CHEFGIADA' to receive 50% off their first box, a free mini bottle of Giadzy Extra Virgin Olive Oil & free shipping.

For more information on Home Chef's partnership with Giada De Laurentiis, please visit cook.homechef.com/giada or follow Home Chef on Facebook , TikTok , and Instagram .

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. Available from www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,500 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so fans can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Giada De Laurentiis

Giada De Laurentiis is an Emmy award-winning television personality, NBC Today Show contributor, and the author of 11 New York Times bestselling cookbooks, including her latest cookbook, Super-Italian. Her growing restaurant empire includes GIADA and Pronto by Giada in Las Vegas, Luna and Pronto by Giada in Scottsdale, as well as new concepts Sorellina, which opened in the Chicagoland area in 2025 and Sorella, coming to the Chicagoland area in 2026. She is also the founder of the lifestyle and e-commerce platform Giadzy.com, which offers recipes, travel and entertaining content, and hand-selected Italian products. Follow along on social media @giadadelaurentiis and @thegiadzy .

SOURCE Home Chef