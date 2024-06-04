Home Delivery World Panel to Examine How Apparel Industry Leader Transformed Its Logistics Operations

The GOAT Group and Reveel to Share Successful Example of Leveraging Parcel

Spend Management 2.0 Data and Analytics Tools to Drive Cost Savings

IRVINE, Calif. and PHILADELPHIA, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveel , the only Shipping Intelligence™ Platform with Parcel Spend Management 2.0 (PSM 2.0) technology, today shared details on its activities at the upcoming Home Delivery World conference, taking place this year from June 5-6, 2024 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, Pa.

Michael Falls , Reveel's Vice President of Client Success, will be giving a presentation at the event alongside David Lewington , the Senior Director, Global Logistics, for GOAT Group , which represents the leading platforms for authentic sneakers, apparel and accessories. The panel, entitled "Embracing The Future: How A Big Apparel Brand Leverages Next Gen Parcel Spend Optimization Tech," will review how GOAT Group proactively leveraged data and technology to transform its logistics operations using Reveel's innovative shipping intelligence solution.

What :

"Embracing The Future: How A Big Apparel Brand Leverages Next Gen Parcel Spend Optimization Tech"

Who :

Michael Falls, Vice President of Client Success, Reveel

David Lewington, Senior Director, Global Logistics, GOAT Group

When :

Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 2:40 pm EDT

Where :

Theater 1, Parcel Track, Pennsylvania Convention Center

Why :

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how The GOAT Group utilizes cutting-edge PSM 2.0 solutions to stay ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape, and what made them turn to Reveel to help improve their parcel spending and logistics operations. The session will share details on how GOAT harnessed data transformation capabilities to optimize service levels across multiple outbound locations, resulting in remarkable savings.

Reveel is a Gold Sponsor of this year's event, and will be on-site at the conference in booth #541. At the event, the Reveel team's parcel shipping experts will be available to discuss how advanced analytics, modeling and simulation, statistical analysis, and real-time insights can transform complex shipping data into bottom-line savings.

For more information on how Reveel's Parcel Shipping Management 2.0 solutions can help your organization, click here .

About Reveel

Reveel is the leading Parcel Shipping Intelligence™ Platform that brings transparency to the parcel shipping market, leveling the playing field, and enabling shippers to optimize their parcel shipping spend. Its unique technology empowers shippers to break free of expensive parcel shipping consultants with an easy-to-use software app that brings transparency to the black box of carrier agreements. With over 17 years of parcel agreement management expertise and over $2B in parcel spend under management, the company's SaaS app provides actionable insights to make smarter business decisions, optimize carrier agreements, and give shippers peace of mind. Reveel empowers customers to leverage the power of data science to capture significant ROI. For more information, please visit the company's website and follow it on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

