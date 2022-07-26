HOME FURNISHINGS RETAILER, ASHLEY REINTRODUCES ASHLEY SLEEP, A REFRESHED LINE OF BED-IN-A-BOX MATTRESSES WHICH CONVENIENTLY DELIVER RIGHT TO YOUR DOOR

Essentials by Ashley Sleep is the brand's most affordable line of mattresses made from quality materials, starting at $200. Features found in the Essentials mattresses include body contouring coils, firm support foam, cooling gel infused memory foam and plush support foam.

Gruve by Ashley Sleep is the brand's most convenient line of mattresses with the option to take it home the same day or have it delivered to your door. Starting at the memory foam, Gruve mattresses feature cooling technology and is infused with green tea extract and charcoal which help to block odors and moisture for a refreshing sleep.

Align by Ashley Sleep is the brand's top of the line, most supportive and luxurious mattresses. Starting at $900, Align features layers and layers of comfort. Hypertech cooling, luxury loft fiber and body contouring comfort foam that give a deep feeling of comfort and adaptive support.

Unlike other online competitors, select Ashley Sleep products can be tested, purchased, and taken home on the same day at select Ashley retail locations across North America. For customers who choose to shop online, Ashley Sleep offers fast, free, and reliable shipping that conveniently delivers right to your door. Additionally, both Gruve and Align by Ashley Sleep offer a 100 Night Sleep Guarantee, giving sleepers time to be sure their mattress is the perfect fit.

Ashley is committed to helping the communities in which they serve, living out their purpose statement 'to inspire the love of home and enrich the lives of those around us." That's why in participating locations, a portion of all Ashley Sleep mattress purchases go to Hope To Dream, a non-profit founded by Ashley in 2010, which provides underserved children in communities across the country with a brand-new mattress, bedframe, bedding and pillow.

Ashley Sleep launches today and is available at Ashley retail locations and online at ashley.com

Find a store: https://stores.ashleyfurniture.com/

Shop Online Today: https://www.ashleyfurniture.com/c/mattresses/ashley-sleep/

